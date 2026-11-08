Ightenhill Village Residents Dispute Luxury Airbnb Party House Noise

Lancashire residents oppose the £6,000-a-night Pool Party Barn in Ightenhill, citing excessive noise and traffic disruptions from hen parties at the unpermitted property.

Residents of the rural Lancashire village of Ightenhill are engaging in a contentious dispute with the operators of a luxury holiday rental property that has transformed a former care home into a high-end venue for hen parties. The property, widely marketed online as the 'Pool Party House', charges £6,000 per night to host groups of up to 30 guests, generating significant friction within the community of 1,900 inhabitants.

The sprawling stone barn, located in the Green Belt countryside north-west of Burnley, has become a focal point of local outrage despite its luxurious amenities. Wealthy homeowners in the idyllic settlement report that their peace is being regularly shattered by raucous celebrations, leading to formal complaints being lodged with local authorities regarding the disturbance caused by the influx of visitors.

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Luxury Amenities Fuel Controversy Over Unpermitted Use

The property, formerly known as Hunters Oak Barn, was converted by Andrew Connolly, a 64-year-old businessman and former owner of non-league football club Rossendale United FC. The venue features an indoor heated swimming pool, a private bar, a cinema, a jacuzzi, and outdoor hot tubs that overlook the River Calder and Pendle Hill. Promotional materials describe the location as a 'hen party paradise' where 'luxury meets laughter', offering packages starting at £210 per person for activities including afternoon tea and spa treatments.

Despite its popularity among groups seeking 'perfect' weekend getaways, the venue has operated since February 2019 without securing the necessary planning permission to function as short-stay holiday accommodation. The site retains its original 1900s stone barn architecture but has been extensively modified to cater to large social gatherings, a change of use that has never been formally approved by the local planning authority.

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Local Authorities Review Objections To Noise And Traffic

Burnley Council has been tasked with reviewing a retrospective planning application submitted by Connolly's agents to change the building's status from a residential care home. The council's planning report has documented numerous objections from the community, specifically citing 'increased noise and disturbance' resulting from 'large groups, social gatherings [and] late-night activity'. The report details allegations of guests using foul language and approaching neighbouring properties, which residents argue undermines the peaceful character of the surrounding area.

Concerns regarding infrastructure and safety have also been highlighted in the official review. Residents have reported that coaches and minibuses struggling to navigate the narrow country lanes are frequently forced to park along the road, obstructing neighbours' driveways. Witnesses claim that groups of guests have been seen congregating with luggage outside residential properties while waiting for transport, leading to further noise and disturbance in the early hours of the morning.

Parish Council And Homeowners Demand Strict Enforcement

Ightenhill Parish Council has formally opposed the application, pointing to a pattern of behavioural issues that has impacted the daily lives of long-term residents. The council's submission warns that traffic on Ightenhill Park Lane often includes coaches, taxis, and service vehicles that allegedly exceed the speed limit, creating dangerous conditions for villagers and contributing to the general disruption of the rural environment.

Homeowners have described the situation as a 'nightmare', noting that partygoers frequently knock on their doors late at night and that the noise from the property is sometimes excessive. The parish council reiterated that residents of Ightenhill Park Lane regularly complain about the impact of these events, emphasizing that the volume of guests and their activities are incompatible with the quiet nature of the village setting.

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Owner Defends Venue While Guests Praise Experience

In response to the mounting criticism, agents acting for Andrew Connolly have insisted that the venue is not causing undue disturbance to neighbouring homes. This assertion stands in stark contrast to the enthusiastic reviews left by satisfied customers, who have praised the 'amazing' food, the 'heavenly' spa treatments, and the unique atmosphere of the barn.

One guest described her hen party as 'PERFECT', highlighting the enjoyment derived from the pool, the bar, and the stunning views. Another visitor celebrated the outdoor hot tub and the presence of wildlife, such as baby bunnies, as a major highlight of the stay. These positive testimonials from renters continue to drive bookings, even as the local community remains divided over the propriety of hosting large-scale commercial parties in a residential Green Belt location without prior planning consent.