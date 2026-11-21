Iga Swiatek’s 2027 season will get underway at the Brisbane International, with the Pole entering the WTA 500 event for the first time in her career.

Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 5, 2026 Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her third round match against Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Jerry Lai | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Iga Swiatek’s 2027 season will get underway at the Brisbane International, with the Pole entering the WTA 500 event for the first time in her career.

It represents a significant change of approach for the world No. 9, who has begun her season at the United Cup for the past four years. Part of the Polish team that triumphed at the United Cup in 2026, it was already confirmed that Swiatek would not compete at the mixed team event next year. She opted against signing up for the competition, with Maja Chwalinska set to be Poland’s lead women’s singles player at the tournament next season.

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It was therefore widely expected that, should Swiatek choose to play an event early in the year, that she would decide to play in Brisbane. That decision was confirmed earlier this week, with the WTA 500 event announcing her entrance on social media. Swiatek’s change of approach comes ahead of what could be a significant season.

A former world No. 1 and a six-time Grand Slam champion at her peak, 2026 proved to be one of the toughest seasons of the Pole’s career. Starting the year as the world No. 2, Swiatek ended the year at ninth in the WTA Rankings, her lowest year-end finish since 2021. SheA highlight of her year was her victory at the Canadian Open, defeating Elena Rybakina in the final of the WTA 1000 event.

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However, that was, in a year in which she also reached just one Grand Slam quarter-final. Swiatek was beaten by eventual champion Rybakina in the last eight of the Australian Open, while falling in round four of the French Open to Marta Kostyuk and US Open to Zheng Qinwen, and round three of her Wimbledon title defence against Alex Eala.

While ranking points are on offer at the United Cup, Swiatek’s decision to compete in Brisbane could be a way of trying to secure more points right at the start of the season. She would be dependent on her teammates to continue her progression in the mixed team competition, while in Brisbane she will be in full control of her own destiny results wise. A total of 500 points are on offer for the women’s singles champion at the event.

Swiatek’s decision to compete in Brisbane could further be motivated by the fact she would get to test herself against the very best of the tour in the opening week of the year. The Brisbane International has consistently attracted some of the biggest names in the women’s game, with Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, and Kim Clijsters among the former champions.

The strength and depth in the field in Brisbane has remained impressive since it returned in 2024, following a three-year COVID break. Current world No. 1 Rybakina lifted the title in 2024, and is already confirmed to be in action in Brisbane in 2027. Rybakina defeated Aryna Sabalenka in that final, and it was Sabalenka who then claimed the title in both 2025 and 2026.

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While it has not yet been made official, it is widely expected that the Belarusian will return to defend her title in January. Former world No. 1 and four-time major champion Naomi Osaka is confirmed to be in action, while French Open champion and Considering the field that the tournament regularly attracts, Swiatek will expect to face high-calibre opposition fairly early on in her campaign.

All eyes will be on whether she and coach Francisco Roig have worked on significant changes during the off-season, and whether she can send out a big statement of intent right at the start of the year. Oli Dickson Jefford is a freelance sports journalist, specialising in tennis. Having achieved a gold standard NCTJ qualification in the UK, he has previously worked full-time for Beat Media Group and Tennis365.

He has attended Wimbledon three times as an accredited journalist as well as the Queen's Club Championships.