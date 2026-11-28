Would you get a tattoo for a longboard? Some Utahns say, “screw it, might as well.”

Logan • His longboards are so coveted, eager would-be riders are willing to give up a piece of their arm or leg. Or their back.

Or their neck. In fact, the only way for someone to get one of Logan woodworker Ryan Wallis’ mountain surfboards — as he calls them — is to get a tattoo of the Bearded Walrus caricature that serves as his mascot. If you think that price is too high, you might need to reconsider. When Wallis first sent the proposition out to the world of social media, he had so many willing fans, he had to cut down the list.

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Unbuyable boards The path to a cult-following loyal enough to get inked was not a straight one for Wallis. He’s a woodworker by both trade and hobby, and he works at a frame shop. But he began making things at home and posting videos on social media three years ago with the intent of pocketing some coin from what he constructed.