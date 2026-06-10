If You Love The Mummy, These Action-Adventure Films Are Perfect for Rewatching

A curated list of action-adventure films that capture the same spirit as The Mummy, focusing on fun, escapist entertainment with globe-trotting quests, charismatic leads, and a mix of humor and thrills. Highlights include Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) and Jungle Cruise (2021).

The year was 1999 and Stephen Sommers gave the world the smash hit The Mummy . The action-adventure classic follows an adventurer named Rick O'Connell (Brendan Fraser), an eager librarian named Evelyn Carnahan (Rachel Weisz), and her brother Jonathan (John Hannah) as they travel to the lost city of Hamunaptra.

They accidentally resurrect Imhotep (Arnold Vosloo), an ancient Egyptian high priest cursed to be an undead monster, who then brings the Ten Plagues of Egypt to the modern world as he searches for the reincarnation of his long-lost love. Flawlessly mixing swashbuckling adventure, genuine romance, belly-laugh comedy, and creepy horror, The Mummy strikes the right tone that makes it a fun film to watch.

As much as we love the film and the sequels that followed, there are action flicks with a higher watchability factor. While they may not be steadfast masterpieces, they have a slightly higher fun component. For this list, we're sticking to action films that fall under the action-adventure umbrella. Yes, there are certainly generic action movies like Die Hard or Mission: Impossible that could be discussed; we're just streamlining the category because if you're craving The Mummy, you're seeking adventure.

From pirates to vampire hunters, archaeologists to filmmakers, these adventurer-seekers inspired us to keep watching their stories even when we know the outcome. 1 'Lara Craft: Tomb Raider' (2001) Let's get it out of the way now: Lara Croft: Tomb Raider is not a masterpiece. Yes, it's flawed. But who doesn't love watching Angelina Jolie in action? Riding the wave of The Mummy's success, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider lifts the iconic video game and gives it the cinematic treatment.

The film follows a wealthy and athletic British aristocrat as she attempts to uncover an ancient, supernatural artifact called the Triangle of Light. With a rare planetary alignment that occurs only once every 5,000 years, Lara must race across the globe to secure the relic's two halves and defeat the secret society of the Illuminati before they can harness its time-controlling powers. Navigating treacherous booby traps, solving complex puzzles, and battling armed mercenaries, the globe-trotting adventure is pure, unapologetic fun.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider is a high-octane adventure with a lead actress who is perfectly cast. Fully committed to the part, Jolie goes full tilt, providing the right blend of physical strength and charisma to bring her to life. Directed by Simon West, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider embraces over-the-top action from the video game and translates it into a cinematic blockbuster. The film has a light, fast-paced tone that makes for great escapist entertainment.

Joining Jolie is a brilliant supporting ensemble, including Jon Voight as Lord Richard Croft, Lara's father; Daniel Craig as Alex West, Lara's lover and rival; Chris Barrie as Hillary, her butler; and Iain Glen as Manfred Powell, leader of the Illuminati. Lara Croft: Tomb Raider brings 2000s energy and nostalgia, reminding us why we fought so hard for a big-screen adaptation. 2 'Jungle Cruise' (2021) Again, it's not a perfect film, but if you loved The Mummy for its escapism, then the Jungle Cruise is exactly what you need to watch over and over again.

One of the more successful film adaptations of a Disney ride, Jungle Cruise turns a comedic dark ride into a vibrant action-adventure. The Jaume Collet-Serra-directed film follows Dr. Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt), an intrepid British scientist, and her brother, MacGregor Houghton (Jack Whitehall), who hire a wisecracking riverboat captain named Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson) to navigate the treacherous Amazon.

Together, they race against a ruthless German expedition led by an aristocratic Prince Joachim (Jesse Plemons) and cursed 16th-century Spanish conquistadors led by Don Aguirre (Édgar Ramírez) to find a mythical tree with unparalleled healing powers. More than just a movie based on a theme park ride, Jungle Cruise is a nostalgic popcorn movie that evokes the classic action-adventure films we fell in love with.

The plot of the film is of epic proportions, but its willingness to acknowledge it allows Jungle Cruise to remain in its own lane - or river, if you will. By tapping into the classic tropes that made vintage pulp adventure sagas adored, Jungle Cruise is a breezy, no-stress viewing experience. Through the combination of a major mythical quest, gleefully over-the-top villains, and brilliant character dynamics, the film checks off all the boxes of a rewatchable film.

The trio of main characters is sensational, with their chemistry undeniable. If you didn't have a classic IP attached to it, you'd still have a fun time watching the original narrative. Unapologetically campy, if your bank account prevents you from traveling to Disneyland, and you're seeking the magic of the Mouse, Jungle Cruise brings you that joy through its playful script that nods to the rid





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