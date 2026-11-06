If You Love Ferrari, Then You Need Its Customer-Spec Le Mans Racer

Who doesn't need a Le Mans racer in their lives?

One of the rarest and most valuable limited-edition Ferraris of the modern era is heading to auction next month, and it could sell for over $9 million.

It's, launched a few years ago as a customer-spec version of the 24 Hours of Le Mans-winning 499P. If you want the ultimate track-day toy, then this is it. The Modificata is based on the same Dallara chassis as the endurance racer and also uses the same twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 and front-mounted electric motor. Because it doesn't have to comply with racing regulations, it delivers a combined 858 horsepower with the 161 hp Push to Pass system enabled.

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To put that figure into perspective, racing regulations cap the Le Mans winner at 680 hp. Ferrari made several other upgrades to the customer car.

For example, important suspension components, electronic controls, and the engine maps have been modified, and the Michelin tires of the race car have been replaced with a bespoke set of Pirellis. Like the race car, the 499P Modificata's body is made from lightweight carbon fiber, and it has all of the same aero appendages, making track-focused Ferraris like theThe Italian brand has never actually disclosed how many 499P Modificata models exist, although there are known to be at least 30 in existence.

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Christie's is auctioning what appears to be the first unit to hit the used car market, and believes it will sell for over 7.5 million Swiss francs or just over $9 million.and is painted in red with white '88' roundels on the front and the colors of the Italian flag running along the sides. The next owner will gain access to Ferrari's ultra-exclusive Sport Prototipo Clienti program that runs exclusive track days for 499P Modificata owners and provides technical support and maintenance for all the cars.

This car must remain at Ferrari's Maranello facilities until December 2028, where it will be stored and maintained. Only after that date can the next owner add the car to their personal collection.