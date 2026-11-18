I had never heard of this Midwest travel destination, but it totally won me over.

I had never heard of Petoskey, Michigan, until I was invited to a wedding there this past summer. This lakeside destination is well known among Midwesterners, but as someone who’s spent my life in the South and Northeast, I was totally unfamiliar.

Sitting on the shores of Lake Michigan’s Little Traverse Bay, Petoskey draws visitors with its beautiful sunsets, Victorian architecture, famous fudge, opportunities for outdoor recreation and even an Ernest Hemingway connection. There are also the beloved “Petoskey stones,” unique rocks made from fossilized coral that have become a beachcombing tradition and a favorite souvenir for visitors. They’re even Michigan’s official state stone.

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Having never explored the area, I decided to spend a little extra time in Petoskey before the wedding to explore what Northern Michigan has to offer. The wedding was at the historic Hotel Perry right in downtown Petoskey. Built in 1899, the hotel has a clear vintage vibe ― it even hosted a young Ernest Hemingway in 1916 on his way to his family’s cottage on Walloon Lake after a camping trip.

The outdoor grounds made for a beautiful wedding backdrop, complete with bay views, a colorful sunset, and classic Adirondack chairs to relax and take it all in. For the other half of my trip, I stayed at the Inn at Bay Harbor, a big waterfront property about a 10-minute drive from downtown Petoskey. It’s a resort with tons of amenities, from golf and an outdoor pool to a nice little spa and even sunrise yoga.

My favorite part was the scenic walking and biking path that hugs the shoreline. Getting to Petoskey was a bit of an adventure. Flying from New York, I was supposed to connect through Chicago to Traverse City, Michigan, where I’d pick up a rental car and drive about 90 minutes to Petoskey. Instead, my first flight was canceled, so I wound up flying standby to Grand Rapids and driving about three hours north.

That said, the drive was easy and pleasant, and I was relieved to find so many backup options when the first fell through. In addition to Traverse City and Grand Rapids, you can also fly into Pellston Regional Airport ― just 20 minutes from Petoskey ― from Detroit or Chicago. Or you fly into Detroit and make the roughly four-hour drive.

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If you visit the Petoskey area in the winter, you’ll find plenty of classic snow activities like skiing and snowshoeing. But summer is peak tourist season, and I quickly discovered the appeal of a Midwest lake vacation in August. The weather was perfect ― warm but not too hot, low humidity and a refreshing breeze. I took full advantage of being outdoors.

I got a rental bike from Banhof Sport and rode the Little Traverse Wheelway, a paved trail that runs about 25 miles. I made stops in Bay View and Petoskey State Park, walked along the beach and admired all the pretty lakefront homes. Of course, I had to pause a few times to look for Petoskey stones in the rocky water’s edge, but did not have much luck. Petoskey boast a charming downtown, beautiful sunsets, Hemingway history and more.

For a more relaxed tour of the area, you can also ride the free Downtown Petoskey Trolley, which winds through the historic district and features plenty of scenic views as well. And it wouldn’t be a lake trip without getting out on the water. I took a Harbor Princess sunset cruise, which offered a new vantage point for all the different communities along the water .

Having a rental car was clutch and allowed me to venture to other spots in the Petoskey and greater Northern Michigan area. I hiked around Offield Family Viewlands and spent an unforgettable night at Headlands International Dark Sky Park in Mackinaw City. I’ve never seen so many stars, and astronomers were on hand with big telescopes and lots of information about the Perseids meteor shower, which peaks in mid-August.

From Mackinaw City, you can also take the 20-minute ferry over to the famous Mackinac Island. I visited for a little half-day trip, but managed to pack a lot in ― biking the perimeter of the island, exploring the historic Grand Hotel, grabbing a drink at the Pink Pony bar and buying fudge from four different shops. I took a little day trip to Mackinac Island for more bike rides, historic sites and fudge.

Hemingway fans can also drive past the family cottage on Walloon Lake, though note it’s a private home, not open for tours. There’s also the Horton Bay General Store mentioned in two of Hemingway’s short stories. And you’ll find a Hemingway statue in downtown Petoskey, located near a charming town gazebo with serious “Gilmore Girls” Stars Hollow vibes. For my non-driving portions of the trip, I really enjoyed just strolling around Petoskey and popping into different shops.

Grandpa Shorter’s Gifts is an 80-year-old novelty shop where you can buy Petoskey stones. NorthGoods also had lots of local souvenirs and art. I love an independent bookstore and found a great selection at McLean & Eakin Booksellers. Other highlights included Flora Bae Home, August, Threads, Cutler’s, and Poetess And Stranger.

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For dinner in Petoskey, City Park Grill is a must. It’s in one of Petoskey’s oldest buildings and full of history ― underground smuggling tunnels during Prohibition stories, ghost sightings and of course, an Ernest Hemingway connection. The restaurant highlights the place at the old mahogany bar where the young writer sat and jotted down notes .

In addition to the history, I loved the food and made sure to order the local walleye fish dish and try plenty of the famous biscuits. Legs Inn and Sam’s Graces Café were two dining highlights from my time in Northern Michigan. There were lots of breakfast options in the area. I grabbed a lemon-blueberry scone at Sam’s Graces Café downtown and drove out to Maple + Batter at the cute Village at Bay Harbor for classic brunch fare.

In the same development, you can have lunch on the lively outdoor patio at Brandy’s Harbortown, which features four different dining options. I went with the tacos. If you’re planning a picnic, Petoskey Cheese had great sandwiches and flatbreads, plus delicious dips and small bites to go. I picked up lunch after my Offield Family Viewlands hike.

American Spoon was also great for cute gourmet grocery vibes and takeaway eats. Farther afield, I ate dinner at Legs Inn in Cross Village before heading to the dark sky park. I can confidently say I have never been anywhere like it. The building is made of stone and driftwood, with intricate carvings all over the interior and some of the exterior as well.

The menu offerings range from local seafood to traditional Polish dishes. The very chatty co-owner, Mark Smolak was on hand to share some of the colorful family history behind the place, which was built by his great-uncle Stanley Smolak in the 1920s. I enjoyed the local walleye at City Park Grill, followed by cocktails at Malted Vinyl. As previously noted with my Mackinac Island visit, Northern Michigan is famous for fudge.

The national chain Kilwin’s started in Petoskey, and you can visit its headquarters and chocolate kitchen. I also picked up a box with different flavors at Murdick’s downtown. If you’re more of a savory person, you might be more drawn to Petoskey Pretzel. For coffee in Petoskey, my favorite spot was North Perk Coffee.

And for cocktails, I was a fan of Malted Vinyl, where you can choose from an extensive selection of vinyl records while sipping your drink. The historic Noggin Room Pub at Hotel Perry was also a cool vibe, as was Gypsy Spirits Tasting Room and Mammoth Distilling. Petoskey was not on my radar until I received the save-the-date for this wedding, and I admittedly didn’t have very high expectations.

But I was pleasantly surprised by the beautiful landscapes, fascinating history and delicious fudge. I have a strong suspicion I’ll be back in the future.