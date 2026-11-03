If You Have This Minty Essential Oil And Cotton Balls, You Can Repel Stink Bugs

As temperatures drop, stink bugs look for ways inside. Discover how spearmint and peppermint essential oils may help keep these unwanted pests away naturally.

As temperatures fall and winter approaches, some pests are driven indoors looking for shelter from the cold weather. Among the most annoying is the stink bug, a bug which emits a foul odor when they're crushed or even threatened.

The thorniest question, of course, isThe best way to deal with them, fight fire with fire! Because stink bugs also dislike strong smells, strategically using "weapons" like a strong essential oil, like spearmint, at entry points can help keep them out. Strong smells are believed to work well against stink bugs because these scents disrupt the pests' reliance on their own odors as a defense mechanism and attracting mates.

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By weaponizing other odors against them, it's possible to confuse and repel the pests. That's why powerful essential oils like spearmint are an obvious choice for dealing with these bugs. In fact, in tests run by New York's Integrated Pest Management program spearmint repelled over 95% of the stink bugs that were attracted to bait. The key spearmint compound, menthol, also exists in other mints, such as peppermint – making peppermint another effective repellant.

One way to really blast an area is by soaking cotton balls with either spearmint or peppermint oil and placing them where the pests are commonly found. Replace the soaked cotton balls after they lose their potency. As a bonus, mint-scented cotton balls can also repel other insects such as houseflies, wasps, and mosquitos. Along with placing spearmint-soaked cotton balls at entry points, you can reinforce the scent by diluting essential oils in a water-filled spray bottle.

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Use either several drops of spearmint oil in the bottle, or combine it with other strong-smelling, such as clove, lemongrass, lavender, or other mints. Before spraying, remove any existing stink bug pheromone trails with a vinegar or soapy-water scrub. In other words, clean areas where you have commonly seen the bugs appear.. Vacuuming the bugs rather than squashing them will pull away their pungent odor.

Make sure to dispose of the vacuum bags promptly. In addition, regularly inspect your weather stripping and caulking around exterior doors and windows. Replacing those sagging or missing pieces will help in keeping the insect out. At night, turn off ornamental outdoor lights whenever possible, because they tend to draw stink bugs.

On exterior security lights, change out your white lightbulbs to yellow ones, which are less of an attractant to the pests. In terms of outdoor landscaping and storage, keeping woody plants away from the home is helpful. Store firewood at least 20 feet away from your home, and prune tree and shrub branches so they don't touch the house.

Finally, consider growing plenty of mint around your yard, even in window boxes and patio pots, to deter the stinky pests with the menthol compound they dread!