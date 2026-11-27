Travelers planning a getaway to Amsterdam will soon face higher costs for their trip as rising local fees and travel expenses threaten to make visiting the popular destination even more expensive.

Amsterdam is proposing to raise its tourist tax rate to 20% by 2031. In 2026, travelers visiting this popular destination will be charged a high value-added tax for hotels and other accommodations.

One of the world’s most popular cities to visit will cost travelers even more if they're thinking of taking a vacation there. A group called PRO released a plan to increase the tourist tax from its current rate of 12.5% to 20% in 2031 with an objective to reduce tourism in Amsterdam, FOX News reported, citing news outlet This new rate is going to be attached to a previously raised value-added tax on hotel stays, which Amsterdam government officials introduced this year.

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Traveling to Europe soon? These entry requirements have changed Meanwhile, Amsterdam’s efforts to lower tourism have taken place across several years, with the capital city launching a "Stay Away campaign" in 2023 to discourage visitors from partying too much, drinking excessively and being disruptive, according to the BBC.