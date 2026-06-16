If you eat eggs every day, this is the healthiest way to cook them, dietitian says

A dietitian shares an easy, healthy strategy to eat eggs every day while minimizing saturated fat.

In TODAY.com’s Expert Tip of the Day, a dietitian shares an easy, healthy strategy to eat eggs every day while minimizing saturated fat. California Live contributor Blanche Shaheen meets up with the founder of Food La La ,Lindsay Kinder, to talk about protein.

Stop the “hunger cycle” and stay full longer by prioritizing protein at breakfast, perhaps with a savory Bone Broth Latte . Eggs are one of the most efficient nutrient sources out there. A single egg is packed with protein, healthy fats, antioxidants, minerals and a slew of B vitamins. So, if you want to eat eggs frequently or even daily, it’s important to think about how you’re cooking them.

These days, experts generally agree that an egg a day is totally fine for most people. But for those who need to watch their saturated fat intake, it makes sense to limit the amount of egg yolks they eat. At the same time, the yolk also provides some protein, healthy fat and fat-soluble vitamins, including vitamin A and vitamin D, along with antioxidants. Plus, the yolk is delicious!

You’ll find protein in the yolk and whites, but the yolk contains all the fat in the egg — including both the healthy unsaturated fats and less healthy saturated fats along with Splitting the difference by having two whites with one yolk allows you to get the best of both worlds: lots of protein, rich flavor from the yolk and not too much saturated fat. To maximize flavor, protein and healthy nutrients in your eggs while keeping saturated fat in check, dietitians recommend having two egg whites with one egg yolk.

But you should also think about the way you cook your eggs and the other ingredients you add. When possible, try to boost the fiber, vitamins and minerals in your meal by adding plant foods like vegetables and beans to your eggs.

And opt for a small amount of a For example, eggs scrambled in a little olive oil with leftover roasted veggies is a healthier option than eggs fried in butter and served on white bread with a slice of cheese. Baking, poaching or hard-boiling your eggs also allows you to cook them without adding much extra fat, Derocha noted. Egg whites vs. yolks: Which has more protein, healthy fat and other nutrients? Dietitians weigh in





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