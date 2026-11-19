'This seems on brand for her'

Arguably her most infamous scandal, Martha served five months in prison and five months on house arrest after she was foundin 2004 of conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and two counts of lying to federal investigators.

This conviction stemmed from Martha selling her ImClone Systems shares in 2001 shortly before the FDA rejected one of the drugs the company had developed, leading to her being accused of insider trading. At the time, both Martha and her stockbroker, Peter Bacanovic, claimed to investigators that they had no insider information.as a person experiencing homelessness for Halloween. The cherry on top of the controversial cake? She held up a sign that read,"I AM HUNGRY HELP ME!!

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”, “I am distressed that my Halloween costume yesterday, which was intended to bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness, has offended people, which was never my intention.

" Now, a new piece of problematic lore just dropped, but this time around, a lot of people are laughing about it. On Tuesday, Martha posted her video partnership with Kalshi, a trading platform where users predict the outcomes of real-life events. She explains,"Understanding insider trading isn't complicated. If you know important information that hasn't been made public, you don't trade.

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Simple.

" She then goes to place the pie in the oven, which has a setting mine certainly doesn't have... Before the ad concludes, she asserts,"Kalshi doesn't stand for insider trading, and neither do I." You can watch the full thing here:like Kalshi have been accused of being gambling platforms, but since users trade against each other rather than bet against the"house" like at a casino, prediction markets do not have to comply with state gambling regulations.

Rather, they are overseen by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission . Overall, Martha has been traveling down quite a slippery slope this past month. 😬 What do you think about the ad? Let us know in the comments.