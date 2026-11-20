This week, I googled “what is going on” with no further search terms. Not counting a sojourn into the catalog of Marvin Gaye, the machine knew exactly what I meant.

In the face of conspiracy theories about the grid going down, one thing's for sure: Floridians have survival under control. ©Douglas R. Clifford This week, I googled “what is going on” with no further search terms.

Not counting a sojourn into the catalog of Marvin Gaye, the machine knew exactly what I meant. That predictive alchemy is part of the existential problem, but I digress.and email-based workers heading to happy hour early only to find their bank accounts locked, experts offered explanations that mostly defied spy thriller narratives of cyberattacks.our lace-like infrastructure. We should prepare, not panic. OK, I AM VERY CALM!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

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After panic-reading 15 more articles telling me not to panic and watching ourbecome walking shrug emojis on TV, I felt a familiar lull, a strange comfort. Tropical deja vu, if you will.! By this, I mean stoically prepare for the end of the world as if we are simply restocking the pantry. Floridians are survivalists, natural doomsday preppers who annually face threats of swirling demise with the laissez-faire attitude of Wednesday Addams.

Starting in spring, we begin filling hurricane go-bags with important legal documents, flashlights, batteries, solar chargers, fire starters and multitools. We amass ponchos, rain boots, ham radios, gas stoves, Rolaids and foil blankets. In my house we are not gun people, but my husband has several edged weapons that could prove handy at end times.

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Next, we fill a container by the dryer with nonperishables, the kind of food you could eat cold with your bare hands if, say, totally hypothetically, the national food supply became tainted or. Floridians can survive for weeks on SpaghettiOs straight from the can, let alone a charcuterie board of beef jerky, fruit snacks and Jif. No amount of bottom-shelf jug wine renders us drunk; it merely preserves our insides in the manner of formaldehyde.

Many of us have alternative modes of transport, be they aquatic or land-roving . More importantly, we have apocalyptic street smarts. We know not to walk near downed power lines, to boil and ration tainted water. We areto deadlift multiple sandbags and be the center of a human chain.

We know 10 people in cat-swinging distance with generators and fully-stocked backyard bars. We know three guys who could take down a phalanx of iguanas with their armpits alone. Should an antagonizing force target our power grid and send the country into a silent, blackened state of dysfunction, I’m not necessarily saying we’re going to make it. But Floridians have trained.

In the Hunger Games of life, Floridians are Career Tributes. Floridians may endure ridicule from other states 365 days a year, but come worst-case scenario time, we’ll be sipping margaritas in a driveway, beams from solar-powered lamps calling S.O. S. to the rest of the world.