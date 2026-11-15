If not having a job is unpleasant, try beating pheasant

Standing on a misty hillside overlooking the rushing River Dee and farmland beyond, I could see the beaters working the woods. They were crying out, thrashing with sticks and waving white flags to flight the birds nestled in the undergrowth. They were getting closer.

Beaters gently flush birds toward a waiting line of shooters - Corbis Sport/Ben Radford Standing on a misty hillside overlooking the rushing River Dee and farmland beyond, I could see the beaters working the woods.

They were crying out, thrashing with sticks and waving white flags to flight the birds nestled in the undergrowth. They were getting closer.and a flap of wings: a bird burst from the treeline into the pale wintry sky above. I raised my gun, aimed at the swooping silhouette, and squeezed the trigger…The pheasant duly froze midair and plumped lifeless to the ground.

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Lunch had arrived – quicker than you can say Deliveroo, all courtesy of a 12-bore and a team of about nine or 10 beaters, of course. Which, as you do, got me thinkingAs we await Labour’s grand plan to solve the crisis , a radical, dare I say it, mind-blowing idea came to me. We should get Neets to become beaters. Before you shoot me down, consider what a beater actually does.

First, they have to get up early and arrive properly attired on time, good basic training for the world of work. , amid the bounty of nature – getting a great deal of exercise which countless studies have shown is excellent for promoting mental health and reducing things like depression, something Neets need help with.

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What’s more, all that activity is very good for their physical health too – better than lying on a sofa eating Pot Noodles and scrolling their life away on social media. Beaters also get to work alongside dogs – glorious labradors and skittish spaniels hurling themselves into the brambles, hedges and undergrowth to flush out the game birds. Seeing a handler work his dogs is a wonder to behold – like Crufts without the clipboards.

If that isn’t pet therapy for Britain’s depressed and dispossessed youth, I don’t know what is. Dogs such as labradors and spaniels are used to find and recover downed or wounded birds - Corbis Sport/Ben Radford Beaters also get to work with and experience people of all ages providing beneficial intergenerational experience. What’s more, beating hones skills that are highly sought after in the workplace: like teamwork.

Think about the communication and orchestration required to move a dozen or more people across half a mile of dense woodland or across fields. In other words, beating is a “soft-skills” masterclass for the modern workplace.

In fact, I don’t know why employers of all stripes don’t just do away with expensiveand instead send underperforming teams to a decent shoot to help out, which would be free and much more fun. Doing some beating would also do our Neets the power of good because it would expose many of them to a world that is entirely alien to their understanding: the countryside.

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Through beating they would be getting privileged access to swathes of our landscape normally reserved to landowners, farmers, or the sort of people who can afford to go shooting.where their food comes from – from fields of crops and animals, not cellophane – and they would also get to brush up against the rural communities that create their food too. And after being fed and watered on the day, they would likely be able to take a brace or two of birds away as well, which if they learn how to prepare them would give them a few hearty and healthy meals, ones that would otherwise cost a small fortune from the farm shop or Waitrose.

The game bird on their plate would be a damned sight better for them than the hormone-encrusted beef from Brazil or the chicken shipped over from Thailand. Labour MPs should do it, tooPerhaps the best benefit of all for beating Neets would be the traditional end-of-season beaters’ day, when the people that have toiled so hard all season get to shoot for themselves. Wouldn’t that be a blast?

And what better way to make the dispossessed feel truly enfranchised than by letting them have the thrill and privilege of shooting at game, like some 19th-century potentate or modern boardroom baron? Whatever Mr Milburn comes up with for solving Britain’s Neets problem, I doubt it will include the provision for them to become beaters. But it really should. All that’s required is a bit of vision – and pluck, of course.