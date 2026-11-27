If Newsom’s tenure was so successful, where’s the success?
The Great Gavini’s final act as governor
Stay at work. Twiddle my thumbs. There were so many things I would have rather done with my time on Monday afternoon than stand in line in the cold just to hear Gavin Newsom speak one last time as governor.
Listening to state-worker protesters scream into a bullhorn about how they were being mistreated, while another offered me his flyer filled with “facts,” made the moment so much worse.
“There’s money in the budget,” the state worker told the woman in front of us. Money for what? I didn’t know, but I didn’t see in his list of facts that the Legislative Analyst’s Office had I had been waiting in line for 15 minutes, with people being let in slowly to accommodate the security check.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.Read the full story at ladailynews
Get an alert when there is news on United States NewsFollow United States News