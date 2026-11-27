As baseball’s collective bargaining agreement expires, we’re in for a rancorous offseason battle between labor and management.

Claire Hirschberg and Jesse Bernstein are Phillies fans and labor lawyers at the law firm of Willig, Williams & Davidson. On Tuesday, the current collective bargaining agreement between Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association will expire without a successor in place.

And if the reporting on mounting tensions over revenue sharing, competitive balance, and a salary cap is to be believed, this offseason will bring together two of America’s greatest pastimes: baseball and a rancorous battle between labor and management. It could get ugly. Bryce Harper memorably invited MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred to vacate the clubhouse when Manfred dropped by in July 2025 to stump for the salary cap.

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Though the owners have not stated their intentions as colorfully, that shouldn’t be mistaken for timidity: They appear to be prepared for MLB’s first game-costing work stoppage since 1994. In its public campaign, the league has sought to reduce this conflict to a series of seemingly logical propositions.