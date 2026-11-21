Declining water levels at Lake Mead could force the closure or relocation of the only marina on the lake's Arizona side, National Park Service officials said.

BOULDER CITY — Declining water levels at Lake Mead could force the closure or relocation of the only marina on the lake's Arizona side, National Park Service officials said Friday.

The Bureau of Reclamation estimates water levels at the marina's current location will fall below 1,020 feet by May 2027. That's a 20-foot drop from the projected elevation of 1,040 feet for the remainder of 2026 and 17 feet lower than the lake level historic low recorded on October 20. With the infrastructure in place at Temple Bar Marina, at least 1,030 to 1,035 feet of water is needed for the marina to operate, officials said.

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Temple Bar Marina is one of two lake access points, and the only marina on Lake Mead’s Arizona side. NPS says it has secured $539,000 to help maintain access and services at the marina as long as levels remain above 1,020 feet. Below the 1,020-foot threshold, officials say work would have to be done to remove or reposition the current marina infrastructure. NPS is looking at two different options for that scenario.

The first would be to completely relocate the marina. The other would be to suspend marina operations completely. Relocating the marina would require federal funding that, according to NPS officials, has not yet been granted. If operations at the marina are suspended, NPS officials say LMNRA Guest Services, LLC, the concessionaire that currently operates marina services, would maintain a reduced staff for land-based visitor services, including the motel, restaurant, bar, and trailer village.

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The continued operation of the trailer village would not be guaranteed, officials noted. Local News As water levels decline, Lake Mead takes steps to keep boat ramps operational Jarah Wright Water levels at Lake Mead have fallen 46 feet since September 2020, according to Bureau of Reclamation data. As Channel 13 reported, acting superintendent Ed Clark previously addressed the ongoing work at several marinas and boat launches on both the Nevada and Arizona sides of the lake.

"We're also working with the concessionaires to assess options for lake access that while, maybe more primitive, would still get us down to 1,000 feet," he said in October. While this work is ongoing, NPS advises those who recreate at Temple Bar to check the park's website for updates on marina access and conditions. LMNRA Guest Services will coordinate directly with affected vessel owners, officials noted.