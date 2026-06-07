If 'Infamous' Returns, It Needs to Rethink Its Morals

Sucker Punch's superhero saga can't really come back without evolving its Karma and characters.

PlayStation’s State of Play event that kicked off June had several surprises and some disappointments. After a few hopeful teases, there turned out to be nogames’ touted original superhero stories, the series borrowed ideas from many popular games of that time, including a morality system.

In-game activities and story choices pushed original protagonist Cole MacGrath into heroism or villainy, with different powers and endings offered up as a reward for sticking with a dichotomy. Karma was a constant across the three main games, butis where it really took off due to random events and collectibles actively pushing players to shape Cole in a particular direction. At their best, these made players feel like a street-level superperson that helped the franchise cement some goodwill.

, and for good reason. Major choices ask players to choose between well-intended acts or complete destruction, with not a genuine tough call in sight compared to other games like. Cole’s Evil choices often feel out of sync with the general narratives of both games and him as a character, since he’s written as a generally good person well before you can have him do a false flag operation to convince local rebels to join up with him.

It makes sense in a dated kind of way thathumanizes its Karma system through two women—Kuo and Nix, who respectively wield powers of ice and napalm and have different types of implied romance with him—that gradually switch sides by the game’s final decision, but morality is at its most natural when it concerns Cole’s friend Zeke.gives these decisions the weight they need to land. Since Zeke’s looking to get back in Cole’s graces after double-crossing him in Empire City, it makes sense that he’d go along with whatever calls his electric friend makes.

One of the second game’s best moments lets the two mento give themselves a brief break before Cole’s got to juice up his powers and get back out there again. Their relationship helps both Karma endings land as well as they do: whether Cole’s mourned by his friend oris doing the inverse of its predecessor: this time, protagonist Delsin Rowe is the one helping escaped Conduits Fetch Walker and Eugene Sims become their best or worst selves.

It’s a great idea, and their respective neon and video powers are cool, but it’s a underrealized concept that doesn’t lend itself to any type of camaraderie or real relationships. Their backstories and status as “bioterrorists” on the run from the government do what they can, but there’s no getting around Fetch and Eugene existing mainly to expand Delsin’s power set, albeit without much variety in either Karmic direction.is a step back in many aspects, but Delsin being petty and immature lets his Evil choices feel less forced than Cole’s.

The ending where he kills his tribe after they’ve exiled him for the carnage he caused in Seattle is a dark closer that genuinely works and could’ve been canonized to open the door for future installments. Instead, Sucker Punch released the standalone prequelwhich centers on Fetch before she meets up with Delsin.

It’s also the only entry in the series to not have much to say in terms of morality—makes Cole a bloodsucking vampire, and they’re basically evil by default—and might be better for it. Without Karma hovering around her, Fetch can befelt like a soft launch to explore this idea, albeit without any true follow through since Sucker Punch moved on to thegames. That doesn’t stop it from being an interesting “what if? ,” and if anything, it was overdue.

Other franchises likestepped back from binaries to allow for more nuance, and it’d behoove the franchise to follow suit in the future. Every superhero has to figure out whether they’ll evolve or die, and now it’sturn…provided Sucker Punch or another studio wants take Cole, Delsin, or other Conduits for a spin.

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