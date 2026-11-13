USMNT Players Balogun and Berhalter Want Pochettino to Stay Amid Manchester United Links

Folarin Balogun and Sebastian Berhalter praised Mauricio Pochettino and said they want him to remain USMNT coach as he is linked to Manchester United. The USMNT faces Haiti in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals.

Folarin Balogun and Sebastian Berhalter want Mauricio Pochettino to remain as United States men's national team coach even as he is linked with Manchester United.

The Argentine is expected to leave when the current international window closes, with Manchester United set to name him to its open position. An agreement on personal terms between Pochettino and Manchester United has already been struck, and talks with U.S. Soccer are underway. His arrival date at Old Trafford is widely believed to be near, and the move would bring his USMNT tenure to an end. The USMNT is set to face Haiti in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals.

Also read Man United does 'due diligence' on USMNT's Mauricio Pochettino as next coach: AP source

USMNT Players Address Pochettino Future

The first leg takes place Saturday, and the decisive return leg follows next Tuesday. Two days before the first leg, Balogun and Berhalter spoke with reporters at the National Training Center outside Atlanta. Both addressed the uncertain future of their national team manager. Balogun, who spearheaded the USMNT attack under Pochettino, said the coach has not told the team anything about his future.

The Monaco striker said he does not know if Pochettino's departure is confirmed or simply speculation. If Balogun had a vote, he would keep things as they are. He told reporters, "If I had a vote, I would like to keep things the way they are.

" He added, "Things have been working well. We have a clear sense of identity. We have a clear playing style and whenever you have a top coach, you want them to stay.

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" Balogun also said, "I think things have been working well. We have a clear sense of identity, we have a clear playing style, and I think whenever you have a top coach you'd want him to stay. It's a no-brainer; for us, it's no different.

" He acknowledged the public reports. "Obviously we see everything that's been written online," Balogun said. "It's something we can't avoid as players. Me speaking personally, I don't know if it's true, if it's not, if it's confirmed.

My only focus is just to come to practice and prepare for the games. I'm sure that if it's something that becomes official he'll let us know.

Berhalter Praises Pochettino Mentorship

" Berhalter could not minimize the impact Pochettino has had on his career. Pochettino granted the midfielder his USMNT debut in 2025 and slowly made him a core player. Berhalter featured in every game of the 2026 cycle under the Argentine. Berhalter reflected on what Pochettino has meant to him now that their time together could be nearing its end.

"From day one, he's always believed in me before I set foot on the field," Berhalter said. "The way I play and the way that I try to carry myself, I think he just said, 'It doesn't matter what you do on the field, these are all the right things. '" Berhalter continued, "To be honest I can't thank him enough, regardless if he's the coach or not the coach.

I think I say it every time, that he's meant so much to me. He's helped me develop as a player and as a person, and as a player that's all you can ask for, to have that trust and have that belief in you. For me, it's easy to just go out there and do my job. So, you know, he's meant a good deal to me, for sure.

" Both Balogun and Berhalter insist they do not know whether Pochettino is staying or leaving. They remain confident that regardless of what happens, the Argentine has helped set a foundation the team can build on.

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Players Affirm Foundation Set by Coach

"Him leaving, him staying, he's just created a great foundation and a great base for this team," Berhalter said. "I think we all know what we're expected, we're always working 100%, we're always fighting, we're always doing the little things to make sure we're representing this country in the right way. " Berhalter added, "He really instilled that in us.

Even though he's an Argentinian coach, he made us even more proud to be American and I think that speaks volumes of who he is as a person and as a coach. I think he's already set a good foundation, regardless we have that, and if he's the coach we're going to keep doing that and if not, we're going to keep doing that.

" For Balogun, Pochettino has helped raise the standards of the USMNT as a whole. If he leaves, Balogun is confident the players have what it takes to continue the positive momentum.

"I think the benefit and the blessing when you have a great coach is you know the standard," Balogun said. "I think Poch has definitely raised the standard since he's been in charge. I think you guys have seen that, just the intensity of training, how we approach games, he's changed our way of thinking as players.

" Balogun continued, "From calling the friendlies that we have in certain camps official games, he wants us to be of the mindset to go out there and win. He's laid the foundation and I think us as players have that ownership to not just do that because Poch was in charge. I think we have the ownership as players to carry that out because we know the standard.

I think that's the benefit of having a top coach and I'm sure, whether he's here, whether he's not, the U.S. will look to replace him with another top coach.

Media Labels Pochettino Tenure Missed Opportunity

" Pochettino's tenure will go down as a missed opportunity first and foremost, according to the New York Post. His team flashed terrific potential, electrified the country at a home World Cup and ultimately lost at the same stage as Gregg Berhalter's and Jurgen Klinsmann's teams. Whether a full four-year cycle would have produced better results is an interesting hypothetical. Pochettino failed to win both the Concacaf Nations League and the Gold Cup in his first year in charge.

The federation clearly believed a full cycle would have produced better results, having brought him back, but barring a shocking reversal, we will not get to find out. With the foundations of Pochettino's two-year tenure well established, the USMNT will look to overcome Haiti to qualify for next year's Concacaf Nations League finals. The tie is expected to be the Argentine's swan song with the Stars and Stripes.