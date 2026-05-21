The International Energy Agency's (IEA) chief has warned that global energy supplies are running dangerously low due to the ongoing crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, caused by President Donald Trump's illegal war with Iran. Birol stated that oil inventories are declining rapidly and that there is a perception gap between the physical and financial markets regarding the accurate reflection of the supply crunch.

IEA Chief Warns Only 'Weeks' of Oil Inventories Left Thanks to Trump's Iran War With no end in sight to the Strait of Hormuz crisis caused by President Donald Trump's illegal war with Iran , the head of the International Energy Agency ( IEA ) warned Monday that global energy supplies are running dangerously low.

Birol said that oil inventories are 'declining rapidly' and added that there was 'a perception gap in the markets between the physical markets and the financial markets,' as the price of oil in futures markets has not yet risen to a level that accurately reflects the coming supply crunch. Birol warned that it's only a matter of time before the supply shortage of fertilizer, which was also caused by the Iran War, leads to a surge in food prices that 'might give a big push' on Sunday that energy markets are approaching a 'tipping point' where prices could see another upward surge that would throw the global economy into a recession.

Paul Diggle, chief economist at fund manager Aberdeen, told The Financial Times that he has been modeling the economic impact of oil hitting $180 per barrel, which he said would set off a global inflation crisis





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