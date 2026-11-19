The IEA warns of unprecedented global oil supply disruption due to US-Israeli strikes on Iran, triggering emergency reserve releases and soaring Brent crude prices near 120 dollars per barrel.

The International Energy Agency has declared that the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran has triggered the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market, creating unprecedented challenges for energy stability worldwide.

On Thursday, the agency highlighted that joint airstrikes launched by the United States and Israel on Iranian territory on 28 February have severely impacted fossil fuel flows, causing Brent futures to soar within a whisker of $120 per barrel as geopolitical tensions escalate across the region.

Also read IEA Warns Strait of Hormuz Crisis Is Largest Threat to Global Energy Security

Unprecedented Supply Chain Collapse

The International Energy Agency executive director, Fatih Birol, stated that the oil market challenges currently facing the world are unprecedented in scale, noting that tanker traffic through the strategic Strait of Hormuz has effectively ceased while Gulf nations slash production due to overflowing storage space.

As flows of crude and other fossil fuel products plummet through this critical maritime chokepoint, the agency warns that the cessation of tanker traffic has sent market volatility to historic highs, with Brent crude prices trading dangerously close to the $120 per barrel mark amidst the escalating conflict.

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Emergency Reserve Releases Explained

In response to the severe market disruptions stemming from the war in the Middle East, IEA member countries have coordinated an emergency collective action of unprecedented size by agreeing to release a total of 400 million barrels of oil from their strategic emergency reserves to stabilize global supply chains.

Birol expressed significant relief that member nations responded with such a massive coordinated effort, emphasizing that the collective action was necessary to address the immediate and severe disruptions in oil markets caused by the direct military engagement and its reverberating impacts across the region.

Health and Legal War Consequences

The World Health Organization spokesperson, Christian Lindmeier, warned on Wednesday that the black rain and acidic rain resulting from the strikes pose a serious danger to the population, primarily affecting respiratory health and creating severe long-term health risks for millions of civilians in the affected areas.

Legal expert Morayef stated that the potential for vast, predictable, and devastating civilian harm arising from strikes targeting energy infrastructure, including uncontrolled deadly fires and environmental damage, means there is a substantial risk such attacks would violate international humanitarian law and could amount to war crimes.

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Global Market Stability at Risk

An estimated 20% of the world's oil passes through the route each year, and with Iraq suspending all of its oil terminal operations after two vessels were struck, the complete halt in transit through the Strait of Hormuz threatens to collapse global energy distribution networks permanently if the conflict persists.