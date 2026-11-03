IDW Publishing to Release Star Trek Starfleet Academy Lost Contact Trade Paperback in 2027

IDW Publishing announces the January 26, 2027 release of the Star Trek Starfleet Academy Lost Contact trade paperback. This collection features five issues and new character adventures.

IDW Publishing has announced the upcoming release of a collected edition for Star Trek: Starfleet Academy - Lost Contact. This trade paperback will gather the entire five-issue limited comic series into one volume. The release date for this comprehensive collection is January 26, 2027.

Publication Details and Format

The trade paperback features a perfect-bound format with a total of 112 pages. IDW Publishing has set the retail price at $17.99 for this collectible edition. Writer Layne Morgan and artist Coralí Espuna return to helm this project. Their work continues the narrative established in the original limited run that launched in April 2026.

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Comic Sales and Fan Reception

Original readers gave the individual issues a mixed response on review platforms. The series holds an average rating of 3.4 stars on League of Comic Geeks. Despite these moderate initial scores, the franchise maintains a dedicated fanbase. The decision to publish a trade paperback suggests IDW sees continued interest in these characters.

Character Missions and Storylines

Caleb, Genesis, Jay-Den, Kyle, and Tarima star in this new adventure. These cadets are training at Starfleet Academy to become officers. Their current mission involves a survey simulation on a low-oxygen planet. A massive storm cuts off their communications with the U.S.S. Athena. The team must use their training to survive the situation.

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Connection to Paramount+ Television Series

This comic serves as a companion to the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. The television show is set to premiere its second and final season in March 2027. Paramount+ canceled the series due to low viewership and mixed audience reception. The comic offers additional context for viewers preparing for the March 2027 premiere.

Release Schedule and Availability

Readers can purchase the Lost Contact trade paperback on January 26, 2027. This release arrives two months before the television series returns. The book provides extra character depth for fans of the show. It serves as an essential extension of the Starfleet Academy universe.