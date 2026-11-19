IDW Publishing reveals its full solicits for February and March 2027, featuring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Rotten, and Fatal Fest.

IDW Publishing has released its complete solicitation list for February and March 2027, announcing a diverse lineup of new titles and ongoing series. The catalog features high-profile launches such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The First Ronin, Rotten, and Fatal Fest alongside major plot developments in the current TMNT narrative.

The First Ronin Launches Samurai Era Storyline

The First Ronin #1 arrives with an extensive array of cover variants including A (Lee), B (Sakai), C (Ito), D (Pe), E (Currey), F (Sketch Variant), 1:10 (Sakai), 1:15 Bundle of 15 (Soo Full Art), 1:25 (Godtail), 1:50 (Tokitokoro), and 1:100 Foil (Ito Full Art). The story transports readers to the year 1600 where General Kameyama prepares to lead his army into battle in service of his lord. Kameyama remains unaware that following this conflict he will become a ronin, a samurai without a master. He also does not know he will eventually lead an army of turtle yokai in a war to save the world. His post-battle decisions ultimately transform him into the most powerful man in the realm. Living legend Stan Sakai collaborates with comics superstar Soo Lee to deliver this expansive historical fantasy narrative.

Also read IDW Publishes Star Trek Kelvin Era Classic Collection Hardcover

Rotten Features High School Heist In Gilbert Florida

Rotten issues in the solicitations include Covers A (Bob Q), B (Bivens), C (Catalan), 1:10 (Baldeon), and 1:10 (Bob Q Full Art Bundle of 10). The plot centers on five local high school seniors in Gilbert Florida who plan to heist Big Mike, the world largest anthropomorphic banana statue. Gilbert was once home to a booming banana plantation but is now depicted as a town where the American dream has died. Big Mike stands as a fifteen-foot smiling mascot of the annual Banana Fest but serves as a symbol of decay for the youth. Seniors Abby, Tony, Victor, Millie, and Steve view the statue as their only escape from the town and their families. Abby, the mayor's daughter, proposes stealing Big Mike and holding him for ransom to fund their futures. The group demands $200,000 to cover college tuition and tickets out of town in this crime story by Mark Russell.

Fatal Fest Explores Horror Filmmaking And Obsession

Fatal Fest solicitations feature Covers A (Scalmazzi), B (Vilchez), C (Currey), 1:10 (Scalmazzi Full Art Bundle of 10), 1:10 (Vilchez Full Art), and 1:25 (Francavilla). Six emerging horror filmmakers are invited to compete at Fatal Fest, a mysterious event run by reclusive horror maestro Frank Finch and his legendary production empire Fatal Films. The festival operates under a single brutal rule that creators must experience true fear to generate it. Participants must be willing to kill to win the competition. The story explores obsession with intellectual property, the thirst for fame, and Hollywood's commodification of art. Featuring artwork by Andrea Scalmazzi, the series blends survival horror with cultural satire. Writer Matthew Rosenberg and artist Juann Cabal drive this harrowing narrative.

Advertisement

TMNT Action Continues Across Multiple Titles

In the ongoing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series, Master Splinter has been kidnapped by a mysterious team of mercenaries holding him captive on Coney Island. The Turtles must cross Manhattan to reach him by dawn while facing a barrage of their biggest foes. Bebop and Rocksteady board the subway to stop them, threatening to turn the Bronx into a zoo. Writer Dan Watters and artist Sid Kotian handle this chapter of the War All the Time storyline. Meanwhile, the Shredder has been appointed director of the Earth Protection Force and targets the country of Malicuria. Malicuria possesses a powerful mineral called Lydium which the Shredder believes grants control over the future of Earth. He intends to seize this power and eliminate any opposition to his rule. Writer Andrew Joustra and artist Louie Joyce illustrate this geopolitical conflict.

Multiverse Threats And Character Mutations Develop

Another TMNT arc involves the Triceratons possessing the Time Scepter while the future Turtles are babies and the present Turtles are stuck in an alternate dimension. Splinter has not agreed to let the team travel to Japan to avert the impending apocalypse. Renet, the Turtles, and their band of rebels race to save the multiverse before time runs out. In a separate storyline, Raphael has regained the use of his voice but Professor Honeycutt must determine if she can undo his aggressive new mutation. Leonardo becomes distracted by his obsession with a mysterious tome, creating a dangerous vulnerability for the warrior. These concurrent plots ensure high stakes for all main characters in the franchise.