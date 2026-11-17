IDW Crime releases Rotten, a new limited series by Mark Russell and John Bivens, featuring teens in Gilbert, Florida, who steal a giant banana statue for ransom.

IDW Crime is expanding its lineup with a new limited comic series titled Rotten, set to hit shelves in early 2027. The five-issue story follows a group of high school seniors in Gilbert, Florida, who orchestrate a heist involving a giant anthropomorphic banana statue to secure their future after graduation. Pre-orders for the series are scheduled to open on January 18, 2027, offering readers a first look at the unique cover art created by the creative team.

The Gilbert Florida Heist Plot

The narrative centers on the town of Gilbert, Florida, a place that once thrived on a booming banana plantation but has since declined into a decaying community where opportunities are scarce. Dominating the town is Big Mike, a 15-foot smiling banana statue that currently serves as a quirky roadside attraction and the mascot for the annual Banana Fest. For the local high school seniors, the statue represents more than just a local landmark; it is a symbol of the town's faded glory and a potential ticket out of their dead-end lives.

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The main characters include seniors Abby, Tony, Vincent, Victor, Millie, and Steve, who face significant pressure from parental expectations and the need to support their families. Abby, who is the daughter of the town mayor, proposes a daring plan to steal Big Mike and hold the statue for ransom. The group demands a ransom of $200,000, hoping the money will cover college tuition and provide them with the means to escape their hometown and start fresh elsewhere.

Creative Team and Production Details

Rotten is written by Mark Russell and illustrated by John Bivens, bringing together a team known for blending crime elements with psychological depth. Editor Riley Farmer approached Russell with the initial premise, recognizing the unique potential of a story that combines a heist thriller with the specific cultural context of a declining Florida town. Russell agreed to write the script after realizing that the off-the-wall concept allowed for a deep exploration of friendship and the painful transition from adolescence to adulthood.

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John Bivens joined the project after receiving a concept breakdown from Farmer, noting that the literal presence of bananas and the crime aspect aligned with his interest in diverse storytelling styles. Bivens described the project as different from his usual horror work, citing the influence of crime elements reminiscent of Florida man news stories and an eighties nostalgia for the teens-in-trouble trope. His artistic approach aims to capture the decay of the town while highlighting the vibrant, albeit desperate, energy of the teenage protagonists.

Themes of Friendship and Coming of Age

Beyond the criminal act of stealing a statue, the series explores the emotional weight of leaving one's childhood behind. Mark Russell emphasized that the core of the story is about a group of friends who realize that following their individual dreams might separate them forever. The characters must navigate the tension between their desire for personal freedom and their loyalty to each other, making difficult choices about trust and betrayal.

The ransom demand of $200,000 serves as the inciting incident that pushes these characters beyond their comfort zones. As they attempt to execute the heist, they discover that the corruption within Gilbert runs deeper than they initially realized. The quest for freedom becomes complicated by the reality that their actions will have consequences not just for themselves, but for the entire community that has shaped them.

Future Release and Reader Reception

IDW Publishing has generated anticipation for Rotten by highlighting the unique visual style and the provocative nature of the story. The announcement includes exclusive previews of the covers, which promise to deliver a distinctive aesthetic that matches the surreal tone of the narrative. Fans of crime comics and coming-of-age dramas are expected to find a compelling blend of action and heart in this new series.

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The release on January 18, 2027, marks a significant addition to the IDW Crime catalog, which is known for gritty and realistic storytelling. By setting the story in a fictionalized version of a real-world location like Gilbert, Florida, the comic aims to resonate with readers who understand the struggles of small-town decay and the universal desire to escape one's circumstances. The series stands as a testament to the creativity of Mark Russell and John Bivens in tackling unconventional subjects with serious dramatic intent.