IDW Publishing reveals its official Comics Giveaway Day 2027 titles for May 1, featuring new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Worm stories.

IDW Publishing has confirmed its official Comics Giveaway Day 2027 lineup, scheduled for release on May 1, 2027. This annual event coincides with Free Comic Book Day and Penguin's proprietary Comics Giveaway Day to maximize reader access to new comic content. The publisher has curated a selection of free one-shots and prologues designed to introduce new fans to popular franchises while rewarding long-time collectors with exclusive early looks at upcoming storylines.

TMNT Animated Universes Unite in Free One-Shot

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will feature its first-ever Comic Giveaway Day one-shot, bringing together three distinct animated universes in a single 32-page publication. The issue provides five pages of all-new content from the Saturday Morning Adventures, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series. These stories follow the turtles on adventures ranging from Thanksgiving Day parades to comic book conventions, offering a unique crossover opportunity for fans of different iterations of the characters.

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Sonic Prepares for Milestone Issue 100 Narrative

Sonic the Hedgehog: The Road to 100 serves as a critical prelude to the main series hitting its 100th issue, packaged as a 32-page bundle for giveaway participants. The narrative focuses on a mysterious villain utilizing mind-altering illusions to cause chaos across locations such as Blackwood Castle and Spiral Hill. Sonic and his allies must unravel this mystery to prepare for the final showdown planned in the subsequent milestone issue, making this free release essential reading for both new and veteran readers.

Worm Origins and Prequel Content Revealed

Worm #0 provides a 32-page exploration of the origins of Taylor Hebert and the Undersiders, set within the established universe of Earth Bet. Created by Meghan Fitzmartin and illustrated by Javier Ortiz, this officially licensed debut delves into the trauma that triggers superpowers in ordinary individuals. The issue includes character designs by Ortiz and a written piece by original series creator John McCrae, highlighting the dark moments that shaped the future heroes and villains.

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Alien Books Offers Previews of New Titles

Alien Books joins the giveaway with a 32-page publication featuring exclusive previews of Zorro: Blood of the Past, Peter Milligan's Sick Futures, and Valiant Zombies: Resurrection. The Zorro story, written by Alex Segura and illustrated by Goran Sudžuka, involves grisly murders in Los Angeles that force Don Diego de la Vega to confront his past. Sick Futures explores a world where technology engineers human emotions and holograms replace real connections, asking how far people will go to feel something.

Valiant Zombies Prologue and Series Continuity

The Valiant Zombies: Resurrection preview continues the narrative from the 2024 event Resurgence, leaving survivors trapped in a world overrun by flesh-eating creatures. This prologue provides readers with a glimpse into the future of Valiant's main continuity, detailing how the scattered and broken heroes plan to navigate this apocalyptic scenario. The inclusion of these previews allows fans to engage with multiple franchises simultaneously during the May 1 distribution event.