Idris Elba Reveals 2027 Slate Including Sonic 4 and New Book

Idris Elba outlines his major 2027 projects, including the March release of Sonic the Hedgehog 4 and the May launch of his new MI6 thriller Exiles, co-written with Adam Hamdy.

Actor Idris Elba is preparing for a highly active year with three major projects scheduled for release in 2027. The actor, who recently starred in the Amazon MGM film Masters of the Universe, will return to the big screen with a sci-fi thriller called Above the Below hitting theaters on December 4. This upcoming release precedes a busy slate that begins with the fantasy film Children of Blood and Bone opening on January 15, 2027.

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Release Date

Idris Elba will reprise his role as Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 4, which is set to launch around the world on March 19, 2027. The action sequel arrives just two months after the premiere of Children of Blood and Bone, cementing Elba as a central figure in major franchise releases throughout the first quarter of next year.

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Exiles Book Release Details

Two months following the Sonic release, Elba will debut Exiles, a new MI6 spy thriller co-authored with bestselling writer Adam Hamdy. Executive Editor Julian Pavia has already secured rights to three books in this new series, with the first installment scheduled to kick off in May 2027. The hardcover edition is published by Bantam and will be released simultaneously with an audiobook version.

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Mission: Joe Kane Introduction

The narrative in Exiles follows Joe Kane, an MI6 field operative tasked with managing some of the agency's most complex and dangerous missions. Elba and Hamdy have crafted a story that dives into the high-stakes world of espionage, marking Elba's foray into co-authoring a literary work that complements his acting career.

High in the Clouds Confirmation

Idris Elba has an animated movie titled High in the Clouds confirmed for a 2027 premiere, although an official date is still pending. This project adds to his diverse portfolio of upcoming appearances, ensuring that audiences have multiple opportunities to engage with his work across film, television, and literature in the coming year.