Idris Elba has confirmed that the rumors about him being cast as James Bond were just that - rumors. He acknowledges that he would have been a solid choice for the role, but poor timing and the idea of Bond being played by a Black actor remain polarizing topics.

Idris Elba has confirmed that the rumors about him being cast as James Bond were just that - rumors. However, he acknowledges that he would have been a solid choice for the role.

Elba's name first came up for Bond after Barack Obama's victory in the 2008 U.S. presidential election. He explained that the rumors were never legit and were always just a rumor. Fans ran with the idea of Elba playing Bond, and those rumors still come up almost 20 years later. Elba has the qualities to play James Bond, including his versatility as an actor, his looks, presence, and talent.

Unfortunately, poor timing is why Elba never had the chance to play Bond. The rumors began in 2008, right after Quantum of Solace, a film marred by a troubled production due to the writers' strikes. Considering 2006's Casino Royale revitalized the Bond franchise, Craig deserved another shot after Quantum of Solace's failure, so Elba was never going to be Bond at that time.

Craig was moving up the ranks of best actors to ever play 007, and Elba was becoming a top Hollywood star himself. By the time Craig wrapped up his run as Bond in 2021, Elba had aged out to play Bond. Amazon wants an actor in their late 20s or 30s to play Bond, and Elba is now 53. Besides timing, the idea of Bond being played by a Black actor remains a polarizing topic.

Is society ready to accept someone other than a white man playing Bond? Elba understands that if he played Bond, he would not be accepted in certain parts of the world. He believes that James Bond was written how he was written for a reason, and some markets just don't go for a Black male playing Bond. Elba thinks that Bond is big all over the world and that some markets won't go for a Black actor playing the role.

He added that Bond is so unrealistic, so a hint of reality is good, but let's not try and make it woke. Elba believes that you've got to be pure to what it is: escapism. Don't try and answer the world's taste. Just be Bond.

Elba's comments come as a new trailer for The Dog Stars has been released. The movie, which is directed by Ridley Scott, stars Frankenstein, and Obsession is expected to make $250 million.

However, its art director is not happy with the pay. The indie horror movie, The Dog Stars, has been making waves in the film industry, and Elba's comments on Bond are just one of the many interesting stories in the world of entertainment. The runtime for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has seemingly been confirmed, and the highly anticipated MCU movie arrives in the United States soon.

Netflix will add a highly anticipated sequel in a crime drama franchise featuring Henry Cavill next month. Starring alongside Stranger, the movie is expected to be a hit. Jennifer Lawrence's R-rated black comedy movie is leaving Netflix soon, and the star-studded film's exit is due to the streaming juggernaut's policy. Peacock's lineup this week brings six fresh premieres, one season finale, and more new releases to watch.

The binge marathon will keep viewers entertained for hours. Henry Cavill will star alongside Kevin Hart in a new spy comedy for Netflix, and the casting news has revived questions about the future of the James Bond franchise. By the power of Greyskull, this movie has the power! Masters of the Universe is the biggest surprise of the year, and Denis Villeneuve is directing the next James Bond movie.

While there's still scant information on the latest entry, the film already has a lot of buzz around it. While fans wait for Amazon MGM to find its new James Bond actor, they can enjoy a fantastic version of the character in the new movie, The Dog Stars. The movie is expected to be a hit, and Elba's comments on Bond are just one of the many interesting stories in the world of entertainment.

In conclusion, Idris Elba has confirmed that the rumors about him being cast as James Bond were just that - rumors. He acknowledges that he would have been a solid choice for the role, but poor timing and the idea of Bond being played by a Black actor remain polarizing topics. Elba believes that you've got to be pure to what it is: escapism. Don't try and answer the world's taste.

Just be Bond. The movie, The Dog Stars, is expected to make $250 million, and its art director is not happy with the pay. The indie horror movie has been making waves in the film industry, and Elba's comments on Bond are just one of the many interesting stories in the world of entertainment. The runtime for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has seemingly been confirmed, and the highly anticipated MCU movie arrives in the United States soon.

Netflix will add a highly anticipated sequel in a crime drama franchise featuring Henry Cavill next month. Starring alongside Stranger, the movie is expected to be a hit. Jennifer Lawrence's R-rated black comedy movie is leaving Netflix soon, and the star-studded film's exit is due to the streaming juggernaut's policy. Peacock's lineup this week brings six fresh premieres, one season finale, and more new releases to watch.

The binge marathon will keep viewers entertained for hours. Henry Cavill will star alongside Kevin Hart in a new spy comedy for Netflix, and the casting news has revived questions about the future of the James Bond franchise. By the power of Greyskull, this movie has the power! Masters of the Universe is the biggest surprise of the year, and Denis Villeneuve is directing the next James Bond movie.

While there's still scant information on the latest entry, the film already has a lot of buzz around it. While fans wait for Amazon MGM to find its new James Bond actor, they can enjoy a fantastic version of the character in the new movie, The Dog Stars. The movie is expected to be a hit, and Elba's comments on Bond are just one of the many interesting stories in the world of entertainment





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