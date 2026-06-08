Idris Elba Argues James Bond Should Remain White and Male, Criticizes 'Woke' Changes

Actor Idris Elba states that James Bond should stay a middle-aged white man and not be altered for modern sensibilities, while also discussing his views on race and identity in acting.

In a recent interview, acclaimed actor Idris Elba , a winner of the Screen Actors Guild Award, shared his perspectives on the future of the iconic James Bond franchise.

Elba asserted that the character of James Bond should maintain his traditional portrayal as a middle-aged white man, cautioning against any attempts to alter the character's race or gender. He argued that such changes would compromise the essence of Bond, which he described as a form of escapism. Elba stated, "Bond is so unrealistic, so a hint of reality is good, but let's not try and make it woke.

" He emphasized the importance of staying true to the character's established traits, adding, "I think you've got to be pure to what it is: escapism. Don't try and answer the world's taste. Just be Bond.

" While acknowledging that Bond was written in a specific era for reasons that may not align with contemporary values, he expressed being complimented by rumors that he could be the next Bond. However, he noted the global nature of the franchise and suggested that some international markets might not accept a Black or African actor in the role, stating, "And also, I think, in realistic terms, some markets just don't go for that.

Bond is big all over the world. And won't go for a black male, an African male, playing Bond. That's not what they like in their culture. Period.

" This commentary comes as Amazon MGM Studios now controls the James Bond film series and has confirmed that the search for the next actor to portray Bond is ongoing, though they have not commented on specific candidates. Elba reflected on the backlash that surfaced when his name was linked to the role, describing the reaction as making the whole prospect "disgusting and off-putting" and noting that it "became about race and nonsense.

" He stated he "got the brunt of it" and subsequently lost interest in pursuing the role. Beyond the Bond discussion, Elba addressed his own approach to identity in the acting industry. He explained that he no longer describes himself as a "Black actor," preferring to be seen simply as an actor.

"I stopped describing myself as a Black actor when I realized it put me in a box," he said. He discussed humanity's fixation on race, arguing that this obsession can hinder personal growth and aspirations. While acknowledging that racism is real and warrants discussion, Elba contended that its power is contingent on how much individuals allow it to affect them.

"We've got to grow," he urged. "Our skin is no more than that: It's just skin. " His comments highlight a complex debate about tradition, representation, and the evolution of beloved cultural icons in modern cinema





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