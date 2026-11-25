Idris Elba and Martin Owen reveal their natural co-directing process for a new film project. The actor discusses potential future directing roles in John Luther and Hobbs and Shaw.

Idris Elba has expanded his creative portfolio beyond acting and music by stepping into the role of filmmaker. In 2018, Elba made his directorial debut, a milestone that demonstrated his ability to shape narratives from behind the camera. His latest project marks a significant evolution in his directorial career, showcasing his capacity to collaborate closely with peers.

Seamless Co-Directing Partnership Dynamics

Elba did not undertake the recent directorial duties alone. He co-directed the film with Martin Owen, creating a unique dynamic on set. Speaking with ComicBook ahead of the film's release, the duo discussed their working relationship. They revealed that the partnership evolved naturally with minimal creative disagreements between them.

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Elba admitted that the team lacked delegated areas of responsibility. Both filmmakers contributed to every aspect of the production at any given time. When meetings occurred, Martin Owen would occasionally lead the discussion if he had a specific perspective. Elba noted that this fluidity was never jarring to him during the production process.

Initial Meetings and Shared Creative Vision

The foundation of this successful partnership was built during early Zoom meetings. Elba recalled that the first day they spoke, they were wearing very similar outfits. Both men wore black T-shirts and little beanies. This visual coincidence signaled a deeper alignment in their creative ambitions for the film.

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Owen explained that they never had a formal conversation about delegating specific pieces of the directing job. They simply found a rhythm that suited both of their strengths. The process involved identifying who preferred to focus on particular elements of production. This intuitive approach allowed the project to work really well.

Elba joked about the division of labor during their interview. He claimed that he did most of the work on the project. Owen responded with humor, stating that he only turned up for a couple of days. He admitted that for most of the time, he was just in the hotel. This lighthearted exchange highlighted the comfortable nature of their professional bond.

Future Directing Ambitions for John Luther

When asked about returning to previous franchises, Elba had two characters immediately come to mind. His first priority is John Luther, a role he has inhabited for the longest time. He expressed a strong desire to direct an installment of the John Luther series.

Elba stated that he hopes to direct a future episode of the show one day. His long association with the character gives him a unique insight into the narrative. This potential move would bridge his acting history with his growing directorial expertise.

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Reviving Brixton Lore in Hobbs and Shaw

Elba's second potential directing venture involves a character from the film Hobbs and Shaw. He played Brixton Lore in that movie and expressed a genuine fondness for the role. He admitted that he loved playing the villain.

The actor indicated that he would not mind bringing Brixton Lore back to the screen. This interest suggests a possible future where he both directs and stars in a sequel. His enthusiasm for the character remains high, offering fans hope for his return in a different capacity.