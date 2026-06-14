IDOT worker, driver injured in crash on Dan Ryan Expressway

An Illinois Department of Transportation worker and another driver were hospitalized Sunday morning after a crash that shut down a section of the outbound express lanes on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

An Illinois Department of Transportation worker and another driver were hospitalized Sunday morning after a crash that shut down a section of the outbound express lanes on the Dan Ryan Expressway .

Illinois State Police said at 1:56 a.m., an IDOT Emergency Traffic Patrol truck was stopped in the outbound express lanes on the Dan Ryan near 37th Street, with emergency lights activated. An IDOT worker was helping a driver with a disabled vehicle, state police said. A Kia sedan lost control and hit the IDOT truck, which in turn was pushed into the disabled vehicle, state police said.

The IDOT worker and the driver of the Kia were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. IDOT said cars were forced onto the outbound local lanes following the crash. By 6:19 a.m., all lanes had reopened.6 injured when SUV crashes into CTA bus on Near South SideSheriff:1 dead, 2 hospitalized after car fire and crash in Macomb TownshipDriver critical after tree service truck loses brakes, drives off bridge in Delaware





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