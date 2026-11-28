Idle gas compressor stations to become 400 MW plants for data centers
Gazprom wants to convert idle gas compressor stations into 400 MW power plants as Russia prepares for a surge in data center demand.
Gazprom has identified 400 MW of pilot projects to convert idle gas compressor facilities into power plants. Gazprom says repurposing existing facilities could be cheaper and faster than building new power plants.
Russia could turn underused natural gas infrastructure into a new source of electricity. Gazprom plans to convert idle gas compressor facilities into power plants. The proposed pilot projects could add 400 megawatts of generation capacity. The initiative aims to address electricity shortages across southern and central Russia.
It also targets growing demand from data centers, which require substantial amounts of power. Gazprom believes existing industrial sites could offer a faster and cheaper route to additional generation. Anatoly Shapovalo, a Gazprom department head, said the company had identified projects with 400 MW of combined potential capacity. The conversions could avoid some of the expense and construction time associated with developing conventional power plants.
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