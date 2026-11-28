One IDF soldier in the documentary said there was once an approval to kill 500 people for one human target.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Rachel Szor and Yuval Abraham speak onstage at the "NAZA" premiere during the 64th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall on September 26, 2026 in New York City.

A documentary that has been widely criticized by the Israeli government has made its way to theaters in the U.S. Israeli investigative journalists Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor are directors of the film NAZA, which premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in September, where it won the special jury prize. The film, which was produced by The Guardian, received the longest ovation in the event’s history,Following the release of the film, Israeli Minister of Culture and Sports Miki Zohar called for Szor's and Abraham’s citizenship to be revoked.

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also said citizenship would be revoked for anyone who defamed Israel Defense Forces soldiers and “hit them hard in the pocket. ”.