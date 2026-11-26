His killing follows a series of Israeli strikes that have eliminated approximately 80 Hamas terrorists over the past month, according to the joint statement.

Senior Hamas terrorist Khaled Abu Nada was killed in an Israel i airstrike on the Gaza Strip on Nov. 26, 2026. Rescue workers inspect a destroyed residential apartment following an Israel i airstrike in Deir el-Balah, Gaza Strip, on Nov. 26, 2026.

“No terrorist is immune and no member of Hamas’s leadership will escape,” Netanyahu and Katz said. “We will continue to pursue our enemies and protect the security of Israel’s citizens. ” On Wednesday, Israel killed Muhammad Abu al-Aouf, head of Hamas’s internal security apparatus in northern Gaza, a day afterThe IDF and Israeli Security Agency said Abu al-Aouf had been advancing attacks on Israeli troops and civilians and rebuilding terrorist capabilities inIDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen.

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Eyal Zamir vowed on Wednesday to prevent Hamas from rebuilding its terror capabilities.