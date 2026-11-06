Identifying a killer: Exclusive look at how high-tech ATF lab helped solve murder of CPD officer

The ABC7 I-Team got a rare glimpse at how the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives helped CPD solve the high-profile murder of Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston.

The ABC7 I-Team got a rare glimpse at how the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives helped solve the murder of a Chicago police officer.

The ABC7 I-Team got a rare glimpse at how the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives helped solve the high-profile murder of a Chicago police officer. Aréanah Preston was shot and killed in May of 2023. The relationship between CPD and ATF was crucial to finding her killer.

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Bruno told the I-Team DNA on the casings fired by Officer Preston's killer were the lynch pin to identifying Joseph Brooks, who pleaded guilty to first degree murder in April this year.

"This was not possible ten years ago. And as technology continues to evolve, we it allows us the opportunity to leverage our detective experience with the technology to build stronger, more sustainable cases," Bruno said. Crime Gun Intelligence Center working to quickly turn around leads for shootings throughout the city. The killing of a Chicago cop tapped that relationship to move fast.

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"Some of those casings were flown out to the lab in Maryland... And ultimately, they developed multiple profiles on those casings," he said. Thursday at 10 p.m., the I-Team travels to that same ATF Forensic Lab outside of Washington, D.C. , where evidence from the highest profile shootings, arson and explosives cases across the country is sent and teams of scientists can find and analyze the smallest of human DNA left behind to identify murderers.

Michelle Evans leads the lab.

"Over the years, we have really refined our techniques so that our sensitivity is amazing and we are able to now identify multiple different potential suspects or DNA profiles," Evans said. Get the exclusive look at how the most important cases in the country are solved in an I-Team report at 10 p.m.Family of 4 killed in townhome fire on North Side: Chicago police