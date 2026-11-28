Cook County officials have identified the woman who died in a South suburban crash on Wednesday that also resulted in the death of an infant. The accident occurred at the intersection of 171st Street and Park Avenue in Hazel Crest. The deceased was identified as Eriyonna L. Frazier. Police noted that the surviving infant was likely the only passenger using a safety restraint.

A woman killed in a south suburban crash this week that also left an infant dead has now been identified by officials. The crash occurred at about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of 171st Street and Park Avenue in Hazel Crest, police said.

Elderly woman killed, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Huntley, fire officials say Northern California man kills wife, injures 16-year-old stepdaughter in Thanksgiving domestic shooting: policePolice said a vehicle carrying six passengers, two young adults, two teenaged mothers and two infants, crashed into a wall. The deceased adult was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office on Friday as 20-year-old Eriyonna L. Frazier.

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The infant that survived is believed to be the only one in the vehicle that had a safety restraint, police said. The driver in the crash was also injured. Elderly woman killed, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Huntley, fire officials say Northern California man kills wife, injures 16-year-old stepdaughter in Thanksgiving domestic shooting: policeDriver outside of vehicle hit, killed by woman driving while intoxicated in Valparaiso, police say