Ideal Friend Catch-Up Time in Britain is 84 Minutes, Survey Reveals

A new survey has found that the ideal time for a casual catch-up with friends in Britain is 1 hour and 24 minutes. Despite this, many Brits struggle to find time for spontaneous socializing due to packed schedules and other barriers, with a majority stating socializing has become overly formalized. The research shows a strong desire for more frequent, shorter, and lower-pressure interactions to maintain friendships.

The ideal time to spend catching up with a friend in Britain’s increasingly busy world has been revealed – 84 minutes. A survey found that an hour and 24 minutes is the right amount of time to be able to discuss family, friendship group gossip, work news, relationships and holidays.

But 73 per cent wish they had more casual opportunities to meet friends, while 69 per cent say they want easier, lower-pressure ways to stay connected. Just 14 per cent of the 2,000 surveyed say their catch-ups can last four hours. More than 40 per cent blame packed schedules as the biggest obstacle to regular socialising. Lack of energy after work is cited by 30 per cent, while 20 per cent complain that travel time is a barrier.

Socialising is also becoming increasingly formalised, with 64 per cent saying meeting friends now feels more like an organised event than an everyday occurrence. Despite these challenges, many believe frequent, shorter interactions are actually better for maintaining friendships. Almost two-thirds said regular moments of connection help sustain relationships more effectively than occasional large-scale events.

A survey found that an hour and 24 minutes is the right amount of time to be able to discuss family Nearly half of those questioned believe socialising has become more planned than it was five years ago, with only 30 per cent arranging a catch-up within three days of it taking place, the research by beer brand Madri Excepcional Limon discovered. Meanwhile, four in ten people admitted they had gone more than a month without an impromptu meet-up, and one in ten said they could not even remember the last time they had one.

And three in five respondents admitted they miss the days when socialising felt more casual and effortless. Anca Secara, of Madri, said: ‘Our research shows nearly three quarters of Brits are craving more casual catch-ups with friends – alongside the big, planned get-togethers.

'And that feeling only grows in summer, with 67 per cent saying the warmer weather makes them more open to impromptu plans. ’





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