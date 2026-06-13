Idalia Restaurant Review: Grand Setting, Disappointing Cuisine at London's Revamped Olympia

A reviewer's experience at Idalia, the new restaurant in the redeveloped Olympia venue in London. Despite an impressive setting and charming service, the food is found to be under-seasoned, overpriced, and forgettable, leading to a disappointing dining experience.

The long-awaited redevelopment of London's Olympia, a historic Victorian venue, has finally unveiled its first new restaurant, Idalia, located on the ground floor of the Pillar Hall.

The setting is undeniably grand, featuring imposing Grade II-listed blood-red marble columns and an elegant stucco ceiling, with a central circular bar and an abundance of artificial greenery. While the room was sparsely populated during a visit lacking conferences, service was notably warm, professional, and dog-friendly. The culinary experience, however, failed to match the promise of the surroundings. Dishes like Korean fried chicken started well with crisp batter and a good chilli kick, but problems quickly emerged.

Asparagus with a poached egg were let down by an aggressively sharp hollandaise. The crab salad was described as dull, featuring fruit that was unripe and a dish that was both under-seasoned and fridge-cold; it was removed from the bill. The Herdwick lamb rump, cooked pink, was curiously flavorless, accompanied by a underwhelming jus.

A Sri Lankan chicken curry, priced at £28, was deemed merely acceptable, akin to airline business class food, and utterly forgettable, with the offered sambals being generic commercial products far removed from authentic Sri Lankan preparations. The reviewer concludes that at approximately £50 per head, the offering is profoundly disappointing, hoping Idalia is merely a work in progress but stating that, despite its proximity, they would require payment to return





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Idalia Restaurant Olympia London Restaurant Review London Dining Sri Lankan Curry Crab Salad Fine Dining Disappointment

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