By law, English has been Idaho's official language for more than 40 years. So some voters may have been surprised to see it on the midterm ballot.

Legal experts are uncertain about the amendment's impact on state language policies. By law, English has been Idaho's official language for more than 40 years.

So some voters may have been surprised to see it on the midterm ballot: This time, with the option to enshrine it as the state language in the Idaho Constitution. On Nov. 3, more than 63% of Idaho voters approved House Joint Resolution 6, trading a 538-word law for a 50-word addition to the state's guiding document. To many Idahoans, the shift seemed semantic, even symbolic.

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Legal experts, though, say it's unclear how the new language might change how the state is run.

"It's funny, because in this election cycle, there were so many different things that were grabbing the headlines," said McKay Cunningham, a longtime constitutional law professor who now heads up the College of Idaho's public policy program. "This one kind of flew under the radar. " The amendment kicks in as soon as the vote is finalized by Idaho's secretary of state in late November.

As of this week, though, few agreed on what effect the new rule might have on state agencies, local governments, school districts and the Spanish speakers and other foreign-language speakers they serve throughout Idaho. Critics worry the change could outlaw publicly funded translation of important information, threaten English-language education programs and eliminate foreign language classes in Idaho schools.

, the Idaho ballot measure comes at a turbulent time in a state and nation that have pushed immigration policy to the political forefront.

"The message to everyone who comes here, legal or not, is this: you're welcome to become one of us, and that starts with English," Sen. Brian Lenney, the Treasure Valley Republican who shepherded the original bill through the statehouse, Dan Estes, a spokesman for Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador, told the Deseret News that the attorney general's office hasn't done a legal analysis of HJR6.

"We aren't in a position to comment about the extent to which it might override existing statute," Estes said Friday, adding that an analysis hadn't been requested. Legal scholars like Cunningham have questions. By amending the state Constitution, the vote cements a durable change that will soon supersede existing law, according to Cunningham.

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On paper, the new rule is much"narrower" than the current statute, he said, paring the state's obligation to accommodate languages other than English to the minimum required by the federal government and appearing to slash the"really big exceptions" baked into state code.

"There definitely is some uncertainty that this new constitutional provision creates," Cunningham said. "Every wave of immigrants before this one learned English, and America was stronger for it," Lenney said on X."Assimilation is the most generous thing a country can offer a newcomer, because it's a ticket to full membership. Printing everything in six languages tells people they never have to join.

" Lenney, an immigration hawk, easily won reelection alongside the ballot question last week. He made English a plank in his platform, running behind the three-pronged slogan:"Borders. Language. Culture.

" Contacted by the Deseret News Thursday, Lenney declined to comment on HJR6. Rep. Dale Hawkins, a Republican from northern Idaho who pushed the House version of the bill, could not be reached.allows the government to use other languages in matters of public safety, health, law enforcement, education and the marketing of Idaho to tourists and businesses abroad. It allows libraries to collect material in languages besides English and offer activities and services in different tongues.

It also pays for agencies to print forms in translation. The new amendment defers to federal law where U.S. code demands translation, which Lenney said should cover English instruction in schools, translation in court and the ballot language as prescribed by the Voting Rights Act. But he championed the change to pare back existing exemptions, which he said"were big enough to drive a truck through.

" The old law has the most to say about education. It specifically encourages school districts to teach foreign languages, offer"formal and informal" programs to teach English to non-native speakers, and reach out to parents in the language of their fluency.. Idaho's Hispanic population also skews younger than the state at large, and is disproportionately represented in schools.

One of every five students statewide is Latino, per state data, and increasingly, smaller school districts are becoming majority Hispanic, with others trending that direction. In Lenney's hometown, about 42% of students in the Nampa School District identify as Hispanic or Latino,The state Department of Education hasn't issued guidance to school districts on what HJR6 means in the classroom, according to spokesperson Maggie Reynolds. It hasn't received any guidance from Labrador's office, either.

"We're expecting to hear from the AG's office on what this might look like," Reynolds said. "Once we hear back, we may well issue guidance, but so far we have not. " Mari Ramos, the executive director of the Idaho Hispanic Foundation, said her organization has yet to speak to anyone who could articulate what the implementation of HJR6 will mean, or whether exceptions will stay in place.

"Idaho voters have now approved an amendment to our Constitution, yet there are still significant questions about what it will actually mean for our schools, public institutions and the families they serve," Ramos said in an email to the Deseret News. Ramos said she is still trying to get clear explanations about HJR6's implementation to"ensure that families don't lose access to essential information and services in the process.

" "We do not have those answers yet," she said. "We can encourage English proficiency while recognizing that government needs to communicate effectively with the people it serves. Those things aren't mutually exclusive.

"according to the National Conference of State Legislatures . Two states and one U.S. territory — Alaska, Hawaii and Guam — recognize both English and at least one local Indigenous language. In March 2025, President Donald Trump declared English to be the official national language by executive order.

"To promote unity, cultivate a shared American culture for all citizens, ensure consistency in government operations, and create a pathway to civic engagement, it is in America's best interest for the Federal Government to designate one — and only one — official language," the order states. "Establishing English as the official language will not only streamline communication but also reinforce shared national values, and create a more cohesive and efficient society.

"and brought what would become House Joint Resolution 6 to the House floor, he said on X. The bill swept through both chambers of the Idaho Legislature on the back of widespread support from the state's Republican supermajority. On Nov. 3, nearly two-thirds of voters approved its inclusion in the state Constitution. Trump's order appeared"primarily symbolic," said Cunningham.

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But further down the page, the executive action also had some real teeth, revoking a Clinton-era rule that required federal agencies to ensure that people with limited English proficiency could easily access services. Idaho's amendment could end up with similar results — only here, Cunningham isn't sure what changes might follow its symbolic punch. There's case law around these declarations, but it's difficult to apply it broadly, Cunningham said.

States have made English their official language in many different ways; even others that added it to their constitutions used different wording than Idaho, making them hard to compare. Notably, Cunningham said, this text doesn't say that English will be the state's"only" language, or make any reference to state or local laws — only federal code.

And it doesn't utilize any of the templates laid out by and litigated in other states, which could have been as simple as copy and paste.

"To be fair, it's really, really hard to write a piece of legislation that's totally clear," he said. "If the drafters of this wanted to be more clear, they could have added 'only,' or 'exclusively,' or any number of words. They know they could have done that, because other states have done that. And they chose not to.

" Ambiguity is not necessarily uncommon for Idaho, which has amended its Constitution almost 150 times since it gained statehood in 1890. Some provisions are"more symbolic, rather than governing," Cunningham said.

"That may be the case here. ", University of Idaho constitutional law professor Richard Seamon said there is"no clear answer" to whether the amendment allows existing exceptions to carry forward. He"wouldn't be surprised" if lawsuits challenged the amendment and helped define its bounds.

"It really would strike me as extremely odd if this amendment prevented Spanish from being taught in the schools, for example, for students who want to or speak English and want to learn a second language," Seamon told the station. Some critics of HJR6 characterized the measure as redundant or unnecessary. Jim Jones, a former Idaho attorney general and Idaho Supreme Court justice, described HJR6 as"not serious"Others saw the ballot question as a reflection of anti-immigration sentiment in the statehouse.

Benjamin Reed has deep ties to the Spanish-speaking community in Jerome, Idaho, a majority-Latino farm town in southern Idaho's Magic Valley. He hosted a Spanish-language radio show for more than 30 years, and helped found the South Central Idaho Chamber of Commerce. More recently, he started on the Jerome Planning and Zoning Commission; with more than half the town identifying as Hispanic, many meetings require Spanish translation, he said.

Behind closed doors, he's heard confusion as to what comes next for services like that, and other programs his town has come to rely on. Like Cunningham, Reed thinks the measure was obscured on a crowded midterm ballot. Reed doesn't believe everyone who voted for HJR6 did so out of malice toward Spanish-speakers. Most voters, he said, didn't understand the ramifications.

He admits that he still doesn't himself. But he said he's disgusted with the"optics" of the measure, which he sees as"obscene.

" "It's essentially saying if you're monolingual, either buck up, or get out of Idaho," Reed said. "That's a horrible message to send people. It's a dog whistle to the most virulent racists in the state of Idaho.

""I can't speak for the intention of every legislator or voter, but I can understand why Spanish-speaking Idahoans might question what this means for their place in our state," she said. "These are families who have been part of Idaho for generations, who work, pay taxes, operate businesses, raise children and contribute to our communities every day. The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team.

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