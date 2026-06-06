Idaho releases extensive police and forensic records in University murders, revealing graphic details and plea‑deal aftermath

More than 300 investigative files from the 2022 University of Idaho killings have been unsealed, exposing the victims' final moments, the plea agreement that spared the killer the death penalty, and the raw forensic evidence that continues to haunt the families.

The Idaho authorities have finally made public a massive cache of investigative documents related to the 2022 murders at the University of Idaho, more than two years after the case went to trial.

Over 300 records were obtained from the Moscow Police Department after a court‑imposed gag order was lifted, and they shed new light on the timeline of events, the victims' final moments, and the legal strategy that led to a plea deal for the accused. In December 2022, Bryan Kohberger, then a 31‑year‑old graduate student, was questioned by detectives at his shared house in Moscow, Idaho, about the killings that took place on November 13, 2022.

The victims - four students named Ethan Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Michael Chapin and Helena "Kaylee" Kernodle - suffered egregious injuries. Autopsy reports confirmed that Goncalves, Mogen and Chapin were killed while lying in bed asleep, whereas Kernodle, who was awake, fought back and was stabbed 67 times. Two other students, Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke, survived the attack and later testified about the chaos that night.

In the weeks that followed, Kohberger was apprehended at his parents' home in Pennsylvania and extradited to Idaho. The prosecution's case was largely built on forensic evidence, digital footprints, and the survivors' accounts.

However, the defendant never took the stand, as his plea agreement barred him from testifying. In July 2025, Kohberger entered guilty pleas to four counts of first‑degree murder and one count of felony burglary. The deal spared him the death penalty and allowed the state to avoid a protracted trial, but it also meant that many gruesome details of the murders remained sealed.

The court sentenced him to four consecutive life terms without parole, plus an additional ten years for burglary, and he has been incarcerated at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Kuna since that time. The release of the forensic reports has reignited the anguish of the victims' families, who are now forced to confront the stark, graphic descriptions of the assaults.

Medical examiners detailed the nature of the wounds, noting that Kaylee Kernodle was stabbed 38 times with a seven‑inch KaBar military knife, including 24 blows to the face and head, 11 to the chest and neck, and three defensive injuries as she attempted to rise from the bed. In a televised interview on June 4, 2026, Kaylee's mother demanded an answer from the killer, pleading, "Why did you do this?

" The father of one of the other victims echoed the same desperation, asking for an explanation of how the attacks were carried out and what other weapons might have been used. The newly disclosed material has sparked a fresh debate in Idaho about victims' rights, the transparency of court filings, and the ethical limits of plea bargaining in cases involving extreme violence





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University Of Idaho Murders Bryan Kohberger Plea Deal Forensic Reports Victims' Families

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