Idaho Murder Survivor Pleads to Block Face Release in Kohberger Case

Dylan Mortensen urges Judge Megan Marshall to maintain redactions in police footage, citing severe harassment and safety risks following the University of Idaho murders.

Dylan Mortensen has formally requested that Judge Megan Marshall block the public release of video evidence containing her facial features from the University of Idaho murder investigation. The survivor of the November 13, 2022 killings wrote directly to the court asking for existing redactions to remain in place on body-camera footage and police interviews.

Mortensen argues that revealing her identity in these records provides no additional investigative value while exposing her to continued danger. She states that her testimony remains unchanged regardless of visual identification, but unblurred images would allow the public to scrutinize her appearance during a period of extreme vulnerability.

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Legal Battle Over Evidence Disclosure

The dispute centers on a ruling by Judge Megan Marshall issued on October 20, which ordered Moscow authorities to release previously withheld records. This order followed a public records request filed by independent media company EWU Media LLC in August 2025 after initial denials. The court agreed to compel the city to hand over the materials, leading to Mortensen's urgent intervention.

Mortensen's attorney, Robyn McPherson, filed a motion to intervene against this disclosure last week. McPherson asked the judge to issue a stay on the release order until all petitions and appeals are fully resolved. The legal team is seeking time to prepare a detailed index of the records for private judicial review.

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Safety Concerns and Harassment History

In an affidavit submitted to the court, Mortensen detailed a pattern of intense harassment that has persisted since the tragedy. She reported that reporters and strangers have shown up at their homes, followed family members, and invaded their privacy in ways that made them feel unsafe. This relentless attention forced Mortensen and her family to move nine times to escape the scrutiny.

Mortensen explained that she has spent nearly four years dealing with constant speculation about her involvement in the case alongside the trauma of losing her friends. She emphasized that her statements do not change when her face is visible, but the ability of the public to circulate images of her creates a significant security risk.

Context of the University of Idaho Murders

Mortensen was the former roommate of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin, who were killed in their student home in Moscow. On the night of the murders, Mortensen saw a masked man in the house around 4am and texted surviving roommate Bethany Funke without calling 911 immediately. The two discovered the bodies the following day at noon.

Bryan Kohberger, 31, entered a guilty plea to the murders in July 2025 before attempting to retract it earlier this year. Mortensen testified for the prosecution and gave multiple interviews regarding the man she saw. Her current legal efforts aim to protect her privacy while ensuring the factual integrity of the criminal proceedings continues uninterrupted.