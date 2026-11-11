Idaho Man Sentenced to 18 Years for Planned IS Terrorist Attack

A 21‑year‑old Idaho teen received an 18‑year federal sentence after pleading guilty to attempting to support the Islamic State, with prosecutors citing an alleged plan to attack churches in Coeur d'Alene.

The Idaho man convicted of attempting to supply material support to the Islamic State group has been sentenced to 18 years in federal prison. Alexander Scott Mercurio, 21, pleaded guilty to the terrorism charge on March 12, 2024 and was sentenced on Tuesday by U.S. District Judge David C. Nye.

How the Sentencing Decision Was Reached

Judge Nye declined to impose the lower penalty that Mercurio's defense team requested, citing the severity of the defendant's plan to attack churches in Coeur d'Alene with explosives, knives, firearms and other weapons. Prosecutors argued that the plot was designed to cause mass casualties and that court records show Mercurio had created an online repository of pro‑IS content and was preparing to travel overseas to assist the organization.

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The judge also ordered Mercurio to serve his prison term followed by lifetime supervised release, a measure that reflects the court's view that individuals who threaten to commit terror acts against the United States will be held accountable.

Stakeholder Statements and Legal Narrative

Idaho U.S. Attorney John Shirts said the sentence sends a clear message: "Where individuals intend to pursue acts of terrorism against the United States - whether in Coeur d'Alene, or any other community - they will be brought to justice."

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Mercurio's defense attorneys, Carter Powers Beggs and J. Stephen Roberts Jr. of the Federal Defenders of Eastern Washington and Idaho, described the defendant as a depressed teen raised in a dysfunctional family that exposed him to white‑supremacist ideology before his radical conversion to Islam during the COVID‑19 pandemic.

The attorneys noted that Mercurio had become isolated, befriended an online government informant, and had spent time in his basement arguing with a friend about terrorist ideologies. They also highlighted that Mercurio has since renounced extremist views and is assessed as a low risk of future danger.

Impact on the Community and Future Proceedings

Co‑eurner, the town where the attack had been planned, remains alert. Local police have increased surveillance around churches and public gathering spots following the arrest. Mercurio's sentence is expected to deter similar plots by demonstrating the legal consequences of supporting extremist groups.

According to court documents, Mercurio will serve his 18‑year term in a federal prison before enduring a lifetime supervised release, a status that requires ongoing government oversight and restrictions on travel and communication. The case concludes the prosecution's investigation into the plot, but authorities continue to monitor other potential IS affiliates in the region.

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Authorities, federal prosecutors and prosecutors' comments detail the wider context of IS's influence. The Islamic State, designated a terrorist organization by the United States, once controlled large territory in Syria and Iraq and remains active through sleeper cells. This case underscores that even radicalized individuals in the United States face significant legal accountability if they plan or facilitate attacks on American soil.