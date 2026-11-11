Idaho Recounts 2342 Ballots After Omission Errors in Latah and Bannock Counties

A post‑midterm audit in Idaho uncovered more than 2,600 missing ballots in two counties, leading to a full recount in Latah County and prompting statewide audit efforts.

Idaho officials have initiated a comprehensive recount of 2,342 ballots in Latah County after discovering that these votes had been tabulated by machines but excluded from publicly reported results. The error, which emerged during post-election reviews following last week's midterm elections, has triggered a full manual audit of the county's voting data. This significant discrepancy has raised concerns about the reliability of election-night reconciliation processes across the state.

The omission was uncovered during Latah County Clerk Julie Fry's final pre-canvas review on November 10. Laura Heinse, a Democratic candidate for county commissioner, immediately filed a formal complaint with the Secretary of State's Office. She argued that the missing votes undermined trust in the election system and demanded a complete recount of her specific race to ensure no other reporting errors existed.

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Secretary of State Phil McGrane responded swiftly to the crisis, emphasizing that integrity remains the top priority for Idaho voters. He stated that every Idahoan needs confidence their vote counts and confirmed that his office is working closely with Latah County Clerk Julie Fry to verify all results. McGrane noted that while an early review indicated the winners would not change, the size of the error warranted serious attention due to several close contests.

The affected races included three state legislative seats, two county commission positions, the county clerk race, and the county treasurer contest. Although the omitted votes are unlikely to alter the final outcome of any election, the potential for error in tight margins has compelled state authorities to take extra precautions. The public-observed recount at the Latah County Courthouse is expected to delay certification until Thursday afternoon.

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Simultaneously, Bannock County revealed a separate but related issue involving 333 ballots from the Pocatello 2 precinct. These ballots were not counted on election night but were subsequently tabulated without changing any race outcomes. Bannock County Clerk Jason Dixon expressed regret over the oversight, reaffirming that voters can trust their ballots will be counted and highlighting the importance of rigorous verification steps.

Dixon acknowledged that the incident should not have occurred and pledged full transparency with the Secretary of State's office. He emphasized that Bannock County takes pride in its election operations and is actively investigating why these ballots were missed. The goal is to implement additional safeguards to prevent similar oversights in future elections and maintain public trust in local democratic processes.

In response to these dual incidents, the State Board of Canvassers has scheduled a meeting for Friday to launch statewide audits. Auditors will travel next week to randomly selected counties and precincts to conduct hand counts. This proactive measure aims to verify reported totals and identify any systemic issues within the state's election management infrastructure.

These Idaho errors mirror a recent controversy in Seminole County, Georgia, where a memory card upload failure led to the omission of 388 voter check-ins. That incident altered the unofficial lead in State House District 154, prompting Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to investigate procedural compliance. Such parallel failures underscore the critical need for robust post-election verification procedures nationwide.

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The convergence of these events highlights the vulnerabilities inherent in electronic voting systems when reconciliation protocols fail. Election experts stress that transparent audits and immediate corrective actions are essential for preserving electoral integrity. Voters in both Latah and Bannock counties are being assured that their voices are being heard through these meticulous verification efforts.

As the recounts proceed, state officials remain focused on delivering accurate and timely results. The ongoing audits will provide a comprehensive assessment of how these errors occurred and what measures can be taken to strengthen election security. This situation serves as a stark reminder of the diligence required to uphold the sanctity of every vote cast.