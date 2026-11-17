Asmahan Bkerat's Concrete Land leads IDA nominations with six picks. The awards ceremony occurs on December 4 at the Ebell of Los Angeles.

The Independent Documentary Association has officially announced the nominees for its annual awards, highlighting a diverse array of international filmmaking talent. Asmahan Bkerat's film Concrete Land dominates the preliminary list with six nominations. This recognition underscores the significant impact of her work within the current documentary landscape.

Top Nominated Films and Films

Concrete Land leads the field with six nominations following the forty-second edition of the event. Mehrdad Oskouei and Soraya Akhlaghi's A Fox Under a Pink Moon and Pegah Ahangarani's Rehearsals for a Revolution also scored strong showings. Both titles earned four nominations apiece, reflecting their critical acclaim.

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The association received a record 650 submissions from ninety-five countries this year. Furthermore, thirty-two countries are represented among this year's nominees. This global spread demonstrates the growing international reach and diversity of documentary storytelling in the modern era.

Ina Fichman Comments on Nominees

Ina Fichman, IDA board president, expressed her enthusiasm for the selected works. She stated she could not be more excited to celebrate these meaningful and creative documentaries. Fichman acknowledged the challenging times for documentary makers. She also described the current period as a really inspiring moment for the IDA and the entire field.

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She highlighted that this year's nominees share deeply personal stories. These narratives often focus on themes of resistance and exile. The board noted that the artful and innovative filmmaking is capturing new and robust audiences across various demographics.

Ceremony Details and Host

The awards ceremony will take place on December 4 at the Ebell of Los Angeles. This specific venue has become a traditional home for the event in recent years. The date marks a significant gathering for the documentary community.

Tabitha Jackson is returning as the host for the second consecutive year. Her continued involvement suggests a stable and familiar tone for the upcoming ceremony. Attendees can expect a formal presentation of the awards during this evening event.

Other Notable Mentions and Events

Other segments in the source text mention Glenn Close receiving her Oscar at the Governors Awards. Additionally, Diane Warren pitched Olivia Wilde a Christmas song. These events occurred in separate contexts from the IDA nominations but relate to broader entertainment news.

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Seth Rogen discussed various projects including The Invite and The Studio Season 2. He also spoke about reviving Darkwing Duck. Rogen noted that Any A-hole Can Write That Joke was the best advice he ever got. These comments provide insight into his creative process.

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The IDA nominations reflect a robust year for documentary cinema. The diverse geographic and thematic representation signals a healthy industry. Filmmakers from around the world are finding platforms for their stories. The December 4 ceremony will honor these achievements formally.