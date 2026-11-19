Trendy makeup, body-care, and skin-care buys for 25% off? Yes, please.

off your list, or indulge in a little pre-Christmas self-pampering. Best of all, you can go easy on your wallet.that lend all-day volume and definition, we’ve rounded up the best beauty deals you can shop right now at CVS.gained traction this past spring and are still being embraced by the beauty community well into the cusp of 2027.

If your giftee wants to get in on the rhinestone action, make their dreams come true with this Olive & June Nail Gem Kit—and for less than $10, grab one for yourself as well. Equipped with nail glue, an easy-to-use applicator, and over 250 gems to choose from, you or your giftee can achieve salon-level manis right at home. .

Also read The Best Coffee-Table Books to Gift Your Beautiful, Discerning Friends

“I won't name names, but it does remind me quite a bit of a much fancier glossy balm that I also love dearly. ” To our delight, theis also joined by the ColorStay Longwear Lip Liner and Super Lustrous Lipstick. Sharing a warm, fan-favorite Rum Raisin shade, the lip trio delivers moisture—thanks to ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and aloe—while outlining and filling in lips with high-pigment, long-wearing color that stays put. A gift they’ll never forget? The privilege of being able to skip pricey nail appointments by receiving all the tools they need for acing a near-flawless mani and pedi from the comforts of home sweet home. Enter: the At Home Nail Salon Gift Set made by CVS’ in-house beauty brand, which boasts must-haves like nail stickers,. In light of just how much CVS has managed to squeeze into this set, you’ll be shocked by that sub-$10 price tag.

Fortunately, it doesn’t come at the expense of quality.may be a hot-button topic, but its lineup of mascaras remains cherished by the masses—and us, of course. In case your giftee isn’t familiar with the brand’s quintessential formulas, this CVS gift set is the perfect introduction to Lash Sensational Sky High, Lash Sensational Firework, and Great Lash. Sky High was a Best of Beauty winner in years prior and easily replicates the look of, according to a host of our editors.

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Going the bolder route? Firework amps up the drama. Prefer subtlety on some days? Great Lash is a classic that never disappoints.

, they’ll want an immediate restock. The vanilla-scented Jelly Soap, Body Wash, and Exfoliating Body Scrub are infused with glycerin to leave skin feeling soft sans irritation. What’s more: The Vanilla Glaze Body Trio’s textures are a treat and a half, from the wash’s whipped-cream consistency toin. That being said, buy them Monday’s Mini Land Mini Product Gift Set, which spotlights all the basics—a, and cute scrunchie for everyday styling—they need to give strands a deep cleanse and mid-week refresh.

Tried-and-true ingredients like hyaluronic acid, coconut oil, shea butter, and keratin play leading roles: absorbing oil and nurturing hair from root to tip.six years ago, saying that “it practically brought tears to eyes” when she realized the product could help her go more than four days without a wash.

“If used correctly, can prolong the freshness of your hairstyle by reversing or minimizing the side effects of grease," New York City-based hairstylistThe logic applies to Batiste's original formula, as well as the Tropical and Bare iterations it’s complemented by in this kit. The only discrepancy between these three best sellers is their scent: either a fresh, soapy fragrance, a coconut-based one, or a neutral aroma. Oily roots? Post-workout volume loss?

Questionable odor? Begone. They might not have eight engagement rings or be synonymous with Cleopatra herself, but your giftee can certainly savor this Elizabeth Taylor White Diamonds gift set, which a perfume the actress created in 1991.

There’s not a soul who wouldn’t be captivated by that sensual blend of neroli, Amazon lily, tuberose, patchouli, and sandalwood, and they can experience it in the form of an adorable. Leveled up by hydrating aloe strips and an ergonomic handle, this shower staple gets the holiday treatment with a glittery Sugar Plum design. The razor is accompanied by Flamingo’s Nourishing Shave Oil for close, nick-free shaving, a handy shower holder, and four cartridge replacements.

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“It hasn’t given me any signs of irritation, which is likely due to the non-slip handle and hinged razor head. And for both, I’m thankful,” says senior staff writerwinners. They use sugar crystals to buff away roughness and smell like a million bucks—at least, more than the $15 in question. The crowning feature of this quartet, however, is the diversity of its scents, from the.

Cranberry Fluff, Candy Cane, Vanilla, and Tropic Glow are sure to please even the pickiest of noses; skin, meanwhile, is in for some TLC courtesy of the naturally nourishing avocado, macadamia seed, evening primrose, sweet almond, hempseed, and coconut oils.

“I have a year's supply of Tree Hut's Shea Sugar Scrub in my linen closet simply because it's affordable and that damn good! ” raves social media managerOur shopping team searches daily for the best beauty products in the industry. We enlist the help of multiple editors, writers, contributors, and experts to determine which products are really worth your penny.

Our sales stories are no different: We base our discounted selections on products with over 4.0 ratings, pastBest of Beauty award winners, and those that our editors and experts have tried and given a stamp of approval.e want to ensure that you love anything we recommend in our stories.

We believe that having a diverse team of writers and editors—in addition to the wide range of outside testers and industry experts we regularly call upon—is essential to reaching that goal.14 Best Makeup Gift Sets That'll Make You Everyone's Favorite PersonShop all of our latest obsessions12 Best Early K-Beauty Black Friday Deals to Shop Before the RushThe Winter Nail Color Trends of 2026 Make Your Mani Look ExpensiveSettlements Reached in Key Lawsuits About Chemical Hair Straighteners' Link to Cancer Four women reached settlements in their complaints, alleging a connection between their chemical hair relaxers and their gynecologic cancer diagnoses.