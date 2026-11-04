ICRC Delivers Critical Medical Aid to Taiz After Weeks of Houthi Siege

The ICRC resumed medical deliveries to Taiz for the first time since September 23 as the Houthi militia encirclement worsens the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

The International Committee of the Red Cross successfully delivered four trucks of essential medical supplies to Taiz City on Wednesday, marking the first aid arrival in the war-torn region for several weeks. This critical intervention reached a population that has been effectively isolated by the Houthi militia since early October. The delivery provides vital surgical kits designed to treat patients wounded by weapons in local hospitals that have been operating under extreme strain.

ICRC spokesperson Hachem Osseiran confirmed the operation as a significant milestone for humanitarian access in the area. He stated that this mission represented the organization's first medical delivery to Taiz City hospitals since September 23. The timing of this delivery occurred just before a significant intensification of combat operations that further complicated logistics and security for aid organizations trying to reach vulnerable civilians.

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The Houthi militia has maintained a tight encirclement around Taiz since early October, effectively severing the primary road link to Aden. Aden serves as the interim seat of the internationally recognized government of Yemen, making this blockade a strategic military move with profound humanitarian consequences. The restriction of movement has allowed the militia to strictly control the flow of basic supplies into the city, leading to severe shortages for the civilian population.

United Nations humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher has repeatedly warned of the deteriorating situation within the besieged city. On Monday, he urged the warring parties to open closed roads to allow aid to flow freely into the affected areas. Fletcher highlighted that water production has halved, causing immediate health risks for the local population due to the blockade and inability to maintain infrastructure.

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Food prices in Taiz have soared by at least 50 percent, placing extreme financial pressure on families already struggling with displacement and poverty. Hospitals are rapidly running out of fuel and medicines, which threatens the survival of critical medical procedures and emergency surgeries. Fletcher emphasized that food and medicine are ready to be moved but are being held back by closed roads controlled by armed groups.

Fletcher stated clearly that civilians cannot be held hostage by the fighting and called for an immediate end to restrictions on aid movement. He noted that supplies are ready to move but remain stuck due to the ongoing conflict and lack of safe passage agreements. The situation requires immediate attention from all parties to prevent a complete breakdown of essential services in the region.

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since the Houthi militia seized the capital Sanaa and several other provinces in 2014. This seizure prompted a Saudi-led coalition to intervene the following year in support of the internationally recognized government. The Houthis currently control much of northern and western Yemen, including Sanaa, while government forces retain control of Aden and substantial areas in the south and east.

Renewed fighting has shifted front lines significantly, particularly along the Red Sea coast where control of strategic areas remains contested. The latest escalation, which began in July, marks the most extensive fighting since a UN-brokered truce brought relative calm in 2022. The breakdown of that truce has led to a rapid deterioration in security conditions across multiple provinces and hindered humanitarian efforts.

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As clashes intensified in September, the Houthi militia seized key areas in Hudaida and Taiz provinces. They advanced as far as Mayun Island, further extending their territorial control and exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. This expansion has solidified the isolation of Taiz City, making future aid deliveries increasingly difficult without coordinated humanitarian access agreements.

The successful delivery of medical supplies highlights the ongoing challenges faced by humanitarian organizations in Yemen. The ICRC and the United Nations continue to advocate for the opening of roads to facilitate the movement of aid to those in desperate need. The immediate priority is to ensure that water production can be restored and that hospitals have adequate fuel for medical equipment.

Without sustained access, the humanitarian situation in Taiz is likely to worsen significantly in the coming weeks. The international community remains deeply concerned about the potential for further civilian casualties and the collapse of health services in the region. Continued diplomatic efforts are needed to secure safe passage for humanitarian convoys to prevent further loss of life.