Iconic Surf and Skate Brands Billabong, Quiksilver, and Volcom Saved from Bankruptcy

Despite a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing by their former license holder, Liberated Brands, beloved surf and skate brands Billabong, Quiksilver, and Volcom are set to continue operating. The bankruptcy filing primarily impacts retail operations, leading to the closure of over 100 stores in the United States, but does not affect the brands' future.

Fans of renowned surf and skate brands Billabong , Quiksilver , and Volcom can breathe a sigh of relief as the iconic companies are set to continue operating despite a recent bankruptcy filing by their former license holder, Liberated Brands.

While the news sent shockwaves through the industry with reports of potential brand closures, Liberated clarified that the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing would primarily affect its retail operations, leading to the shutdown of over 100 stores across the United States. In a statement released to PennLive, Liberated asserted that the bankruptcy filing does not signal the end for the beloved brands. They highlighted the fact that Billabong, Quiksilver, and Volcom have already transitioned to new ownership under well-capitalized partners who are dedicated to investing in their growth and long-term success. The company acknowledged the challenging economic climate, citing volatile global conditions, shifting consumer spending patterns due to rising living costs, and inflationary pressures as the primary factors contributing to the retail closures.Despite the difficult circumstances, Liberated expressed optimism about the future of the brands, stating that many of its talented associates have secured new opportunities with other license holders who will continue to champion these iconic labels. The fate of Liberated's stores in Hawaii remains uncertain, with the company stating that their status is currently under review.





