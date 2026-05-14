Iconic Street Fighter Art Collection Featuring M. Bison, Sagat, and More

The Street Fighter Art Collection is now public for the first time in 35 years, featuring iconic artwork from the classic fighting game. The collection includes sketches, paintings, and special commission pieces from artist Mick McGinty, including the cover artwork for and an unused alternate cover with Sagat taking down E. Honda instead of the other way around.

is one of the most iconic fighting game s ever made, and soon it will be taking its roster of warriors to the big screen. Those characters all got their start from the video games though, and now you can actually own a piece of that history through an incredible Street Fighter Art Collection that's now public for the first time in 35 years. art can be viewed through Art Whirled, and it features some truly iconic artwork that series fans will instantly recognize.

The artwork is from artist Mick McGinty, and the lineup of pieces is incredible, featuring sketches and paintings of pieces like the cover artwork of history doesn't come around all that often, especially when it comes to such iconic imagery. Everyone's seen the classic image of M. Bison delivering a kick to Guile with the jet behind them, which graced the cover off for the Sega Genesis, and the same is true of the E. Honda vs Sagat battle that graced the cover of, there's also an unused alternate cover that has Sagat actually taking down E. Honda instead of the other way around.

There's even a special commission piece that features Chun-Li delivering a harsh kick to the face of Vega, and she hits him so hard that his mask cracks in half





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Street Fighter Fighting Game Iconic Artwork History Game Collection Artwork Artist Mick Mcginty

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