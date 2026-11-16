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Iconic Singer, 75, Shares Update After Health Battle

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Iconic Singer, 75, Shares Update After Health Battle
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“At one point I didn’t think I’d live,” the 75-year-old told reporters.

Singer Phil Collins says he is “a well man now” after years of serious health problems. In a rare public appearance in Los Angeles on Saturday, as he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, he told the audience, “I’m much better,” adding, “you haven’t heard the last of me.

” Collins also told reporters he has a recording studio at home and a band of longtime musician friends, and he still plans to write new music and play future shows.

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“It’s a work in progress,” he said. “At one point I didn’t think I’d live, let alone go on the road again,” he told reporters. Collins said that talking it over with his kids left everyone excited about the possibility of some shows. He has spoken openly about his health, tellinghe has had five knee surgeries.

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But he says he’s determined to continue his career.

“I’m not very good at doing nothing,” he said. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s

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