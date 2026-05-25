Iconic Recurring Characters In The Simpsons

The Simpsons, a long-running American animated sitcom, has countless iconic recurring characters, with some of its best figures from the classic era having been forgotten by the series due to their early appearances. Despite its long legacy, the show remains unmatched in popular culture history.

has innumerable iconic recurring characters, some of the best figures from the show's classic era have been largely forgotten by the series in the years since their early appearances.

However, it is almost unmatched in pop culture history. Not only has the show lasted for over 37 seasons and 800 episodes, but it is the longest-running sitcom in American TV history, the longest-running animated comedy, and the longest-running US scripted prime-time TV series by quite a considerable stretch. Naturally, this means the chaotic cartoon comedy has amassed a supporting cast that includes dozens of regulars, many more occasional supporting stars, and literally thousands of one-off characters





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The Simpsons Iconic Recurring Characters Classic Era Forgotten Figures Supporting Cast Thousands Of One-Off Characters

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