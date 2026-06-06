Iconic Pink Triangle takes shape on Twin Peaks as San Francisco kicks off Pride Month

Pride Month in San Francisco is underway, marked by one of the city's most powerful and enduring symbols: the Pink Triangle rising once again on Twin Peaks. Across the city on Friday, Pride celebrations also began at San Francisco City Hall, where Mayor Daniel Lurie raised the Pride flag.

Saturday, June 6, 2026 5:45AMPride Month in San Francisco is underway, marked by one of the city's most powerful and enduring symbols: the Pink Triangle rising once again on Twin Peaks.

An army of volunteers has begun assembling the massive installation: an acre of bright pink sailcloth that can be seen for miles across the city throughout June. The project, now in its 31st year, blends remembrance with celebration.

"The triangle started during the Holocaust to label homosexuals," said founder Patrick Carney, reflecting on the symbol's origins. Once used as a mark of persecution, the Pink Triangle has been reclaimed by the LGBTQ+ community as a symbol of pride, resilience, and strength. Bay Area kicks off Pride Month with flag raisings as big celebrations planned "Even though we're remembering a tragic event, it's a community-building event. That's why we're here," he said.

Volunteers from across the Bay Area came out to help piece together the landmark display, including first-time participant Josh Bruck.

"I've always seen it, always admired it, loved what it's saying," Bruck said. "I didn't realize it was as easy as just jumping in. " Across the city, Pride celebrations also began at San Francisco City Hall, where Mayor Daniel Lurie raised the Pride flag. The event was briefly interrupted by activists protesting proposed city budget cuts to HIV health services, highlighting ongoing concerns within the LGBTQ+ community.

"This year, more than ever, in the middle of budget cuts that are going to hurt the queer community, Pride is about our celebration," said activist Anya Worley-Ziegman. Lurie responded by pledging that the city will continue supporting HIV and AIDS services if federal funding falls short.

"When the federal government cuts HIV and AIDS funding, we will backfill as we always have," Lurie said. In San Francisco, Pride Month has long been both a celebration and a platform for advocacy. Back on Twin Peaks, that dual message is taking shape with every piece of pink fabric laid into place. The installation is scheduled to be completed Saturday morning, followed by a public dedication ceremony at 10:30 a.m.





abc7newsbayarea / 🏆 529. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Seattle Pride festivities to kick off with 'Seattle Pride in the Park' at Volunteer Park'Seattle Pride' is officially underway!And one of the biggest Pride events over the next few weeks will happen on Saturday, June 6, 2026, with the 'Seattle Prid

Read more »

Column: The sin of pride has nothing to do with the season of PrideThe Proverb about 'pride before a fall' is a warning to egotistical rulers.

Read more »

From San Francisco to San Diego, voters are done writing blank checksFor years, the playbook was simple. Wrap a sales tax in the language of crisis, line up the labor endorsements, outspend the opposition 10-to-1, and watch the measure sail through. As chairman of t…

Read more »

San Francisco's Pride House to host World Cup celebrationsSan Francisco's LGBT community is also gearing up for the World Cup, preparing to welcome squads from around the world with both a watch party, and a block party.

Read more »