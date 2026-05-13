Iconic Music Producer Jack Douglas Dies at 80

Jack Douglas, a renowned music producer known for his work with John Lennon and Aerosmith, has passed away at the age of 80. His family announced the news in a Facebook statement, sharing that he 'passed away peacefully' on Monday night. Douglas held a significant place in rock history, having worked alongside Lennon on the day he was assassinated in December 1980.

Jack Douglas , the iconic music producer renowned for his work with the late John Lennon as well as Aerosmith , has died at the age of 80.

His family announced the news in a Facebook statement, sharing that the New York City native 'passed away peacefully' on Monday night. As many of you who follow him know, he produced great music, and lived a colorful life. Douglas held a poignant place in rock history, having worked alongside late Beatles frontman Lennon on the very day he was assassinated in December 1980.

Lennon's widow Yoko Ono took to Instagram on Tuesday to pay memorial to her late friend, saying, 'Rest in Peace, Jack Douglas.

' Relatives of Douglas in the Facebook post encouraged fans to leave memorials in an adjacent comment thread. Douglas - who also worked with musical artists such as Alice Cooper, the late Miles Davis, Cheap Trick and Blue Öyster Cult - 'will be missed,' his family said





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Jack Douglas Music Producer John Lennon Aerosmith Alice Cooper Miles Davis Cheap Trick Blue Öyster Cult New York City Colorful Life Poignant Place In Rock History Assassination Yoko Ono Instagram Memorial Relatives Fans Comment Thread Pass Away Peacefully Pass Away New York City Studios Record Plant Climbed Up The Music Industry Ladder Assistant Engineer Demo Recording Billy Joel Columbia Piano Man Artist John Lennon Studio Central Park West Apartment Assistant Vault Different Things That John Had Done Listening Dawn Private Service Everything We Could Find In The Vault Sitting There Until Dawn Different Things That John Had Done Listening Dawn Private Service Everything We Could Find In The Vault Sitting There Until Dawn

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