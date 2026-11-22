Daisy Fuentes shares her 20-minute strength training routine, menopause sleep tips and the guilt-free 'anti-hustle era' that keeps her strong at 60.

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"During her 1990s rise as an MTV icon and supermodel, Daisy Fuentes admitted that"being cute" was her top priority. Now, as she enters her 60s, the TV personality and lifestyle entrepreneur has traded superficial beauty pressures for a more grounded approach to health.

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Speaking with Fox News Digital, Fuentes opened up about embracing a guilt-free"anti-hustle era" — sharing the 20-minute workouts,"magical" sleep trick, and surprisinglyFuentes’ health and wellness priorities have shifted a great deal in the decades since she started modeling and appearing on TV in her late teens and 20s, she shared.to look better in certain clothes? It was very superficial. And as the years have passed, health and wellness has started to become an inside job," Fuentes said.

As Daisy Fuentes turns 60, the TV personality and lifestyle entrepreneur has traded superficial beauty pressures for a low-key wellness routine.

"When you start realizing that most of your life has already happened, how you want to live your life now … becomes more about being present and being able to enjoy the time that you have left," she added.tips and tricks circulating online, Fuentes said she strives to keep it simple and not be"obsessive" about health and wellness. "On social media, depending on your algorithm, you can get bombarded and overwhelmed with all the that you're supposed to be doing and not doing," she said.

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"Yes, some of those things are smart … I do a lot of the things, but I also realized at a certain point that it's much more important to have fun, to be present, to not obsess, and to leave a little room for the unexpected. ""Balancing out my hormones going on HRT helped tremendously," she said.

"It got me feeling back to my old self, where the minute I got in bed, I would do a little scrolling and all of a sudden my eyes would start closing. "" rules — such as scrolling on her phone in bed – she does wear red-light-blocking glasses and strives to keep her social media algorithm strictly positive. Fuentes said she relies on what she describes as a total"sensory experience" to stay asleep, including wearing a silk eye mask.

"Right as I'm going to sleep, I pop that mask on and it's almost like magic," she said. "It does something"Our room is set up for sleep," Fuentes said. "We don't hear anything, we don't see anything, and it is a sensory experience … a routine that instantly prepares your mind for what it needs to do. "When it comes to fitness, Fuentes said she strives for consistency, but, above all, listens to her body.

, which she does four or five times a week.

"That doesn't mean it has to be long … I can do a full-body weight training in 20 minutes, and that's what's important to me right now," she said.staying active outdoors"Sometimes I get on a vibration plate with my weights and just do 15 minutes of that, doing a plank, doing some sit-ups on it, some squats – I just try to do whatever I can," Fuentes said. "Some days I have more energy, some days I don't, and I don't beat myself up about it.

I do what I feel like doing and as long as I'm doing something, I'm okay.

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", Fuentes’ biggest shifts over the last decade were driven by physical changes during menopause. Noticing stubborn weight gain around her midsection in her mid-50s, she said she scaled back to about two meals a day and eliminated mindless snacking.that already has 20 grams of protein in it ... And if I'm having a snack in the middle of the afternoon, it's going to be protein-packed yogurt with some nuts and berries.

"in her mid-40s, she emphasized that healthy eating doesn't require an"all-or-nothing" mindset, encouraging others to lean into more whole foods that match their lifestyle and preferences. After decades of fast-paced working – both on and off-screen – Fuentes made a conscious decision in her late 40s to embrace a slower pace of life. Fuentes shared her gratitude for being able to enjoy time with her husband, musician Richard Marx, whom she met in her mid-40s.

"Ambition that never ends is something that I think needs to be adjusted as we flow through life," she said, adding that she no longer desires to"be out there and be chosen" the way she did in her 30s. "I started embracing the fact that I am in this era of my life where I don't want to work like when I was 30 … and it's OK to feel proud of myself for what I have accomplished," she said.

"I don't want to feel guilty for enjoying the fruits of my labor, for enjoying my life now. "When it comes to decompressing, Fuentes said she recharges by spending quiet time in the home spaces she loves decorating.

Some of her favorite ways to unwind include reading, having tea with a friend, sitting in her backyard or taking anFuentes shared her gratitude for being able to enjoy time with her husband, musician Richard Marx, whom she met in her mid-40s.and finding your person later in life made me feel so grateful to have the time to spend with him," she said.

"Why would I want to pretend to be busy doing something when what really fills my heart is to be with him, to have fun, to do what I want to do right now? "While Fuentes acknowledged that she is in a"privileged" and fortunate position, she pointed out that she spent decades sacrificing to earn it.

Stepping into her"anti-hustle era" in her 50s and 60s, she said, is about questioning whether you are staying busy out of habit — or are ready to embrace a new, more fulfilling stage of life. Melissa Rudy is senior health editor and a member of the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to melissa.rudy@fox.com.